SDGs: Nasarawa Govt Partners ALGON On Rural Devt
The Nasarawa State office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has entered into partnership with the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) to identity and address the priority needs in the rural areas.
Abubakar Murtala, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on SDGs made this known in Lafia on Friday during a courtesy call on Aminu Maifata, ALGON Chairman, who is the Chairman, Lafia Local Government Area.
He said that his office served as an intervention one, aimed at intervening in the challenges confronting the society, especially rural communities.
SDGs, otherwise known as Global Goals, comprising 17 goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.
Murtala explained that he intended to consult properly to know the priorities of the people before carrying out any project.
He said that the office had already identified primary and secondary schools across five of the local government areas in order to supply them potable water and toilet’s facilities in line with goals four and six of the SDGs.
“Water system is to be provided in secondary schools, while toilet’s facilities are to be provided in primary schools.
“We would also build five new schools and provide them with water and toilet’s facilities in order to make them conducive enough for teachers and the students,’’ Murtala said.
He said plans had been concluded by the state SDG to flag off the construction of the five schools in the next one week, saying that the government would start from Awoma Community of Lafia.
Murtala gave an assurance that his office would do everything possible to attract intervention from foreign partners to complement the efforts of the state government for the benefit of the people.
Responding, the ALGON chairman commended Murtala for the initiative of consulting with the view of carrying them along, unlike the practice in the past.
Maifata said that nobody borders to consult local government officials in the past before executing projects in their areas.
He promised that since the governor’s aide had decided to carry them along, on behalf of all the 13 Chairmen, they would accord him the necessary support to enable him succeed.
