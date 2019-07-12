HEALTH
Senate Ad-hoc C’ttee On Avastine Injection Visits National Eye Centre In Kaduna
Senate ad-hoc committee on the investigation of the use of avastine injection for eye treatment of patients in hospitals yesterday visited the National Eye Centre, Kaduna.
Their visit was premised on the story which was first exclusively reported by the LEADERSHIP Weekend on how ten patients received the said avastine injection and went blind thereafter.
The chairman of the seven-man ad-hoc committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, in his opening remarks told the management of the hospital, consultants and affected patients, whose sights have now improved tremendously, that the purpose of the visit was to have a first-hand information on the reported case of avastine injection usage that led to the 10 patients becoming blind.
“We are also to authenticate and verify that 9 of the affected patients are now seeing or regaining their sights appreciably.
“We are also to see the drug that was administered, the packaging and find out whether or not the drug was rightly administered and in the right dosage under the right storage conditions.
“ We are also to find out the Doctor or Nurse who administered the drugs,” he said.
He further informed that the visit was also to ensure that there is no reoccurrence of what happened.
Addressing the committee on what transpired, the Chief Medical Director of the Eye Centre, Dr. Alhassan Mahmoud, in his presentation said, what happened to the victims after receiving the injection was rather unfortunate and was unintended.
He emphasised that the eye centre from January, 2014 to May, 2019 has administered the same avastine injection to over 2,113 patients with no such side effect.
The CMD informed the Senate Panel that most of the patients had received same injection more than once with no side effect, adding that “Some of the patients had occular conditions ranging from PDR with CSME, wet ARMD andbretina vein occlusion. Others had other co-morbid occular conditions including glaucoma, hypertensive, diabetic or both.
He said, following the incidence, the eye centre suspended the use of avastine on patients pending results from ongoing investigation and analysis by NAFDAC.
All the affected patients were on ground and gave accounts of their ordeals to the committee even though all of them except one said their sight is gradually returning and can see faintly.
They urged the committee to thoroughly investigate what led to their present condition.
Other members of the adhoc committee present were Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah. The rest of the members though not present at the visit are Senator Aishatu D. Ahmed, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Senator Boroffice Robert Ajayi.
At the end of the visit, the committee chairman, Senator Urhoghide assured the victims of the Senate’s resolve to get to the root of the matter.
He also gave them the assurance that they will use their sight by the grace of God, emphasising that the hospital was doing all it can within medical possibilities to address their condition accordingly.
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED8 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs