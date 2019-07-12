NEWS
Senate To Ratify PMB’s Signing Of AfCFTA
The Senate yesterday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Nigeria’s membership of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) adding that the National Assembly would ratify it.
Speaking after debate by Senators on the AfCFTA in a motion sponsored by Sen Barau Jibrin (APC Kano North), the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan said the signing by the president was a sure way to support Nigerian businesses adding that they would ratify it.
“He has signed and we are going to ratify it by the grace of God. And the challenge will be that all those issues we raised that are in deficit in this country, will be the challenge for us in the legislature and the executive arm of government to work together to ensure that we provide the infrastructure that will fix our power,” Lawan said.
According to the Senate president, “This is the only way that we can support our businesses in this country to be competitive as well as productive; and to do anything otherwise will not support the businesses.”
“This particular agreement is going to spur us into ensuring that we take the appropriation of 2020 more seriously and we have to be more focused. And those areas that were challenged must be addressed for businesses to get the conducive environment for employment opportunities, wealth creation and so many other things that will be to the benefit of our people. I believe that we can do this together with the executive arm of government,” Lawan added.
“In the past, we had the “luxury” of signing WTO agreement and so many agreements without knowing what the implications were for Nigeria. This time around, the President took time. Initially he refused to sign because he needed to protect our economic environment. But after setting up a technical committee to look into the issues, having listened to our businesses in the country, the advice was that he should sign” the Senate president who is also the chairman of the National Assembly, Lawan added.
In his contribution, Sen Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue) had advised the senators to get a copy of the document which President Buhari signed for Nigeria’s membership of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
But Sen Kola Balogun said Nigeria is already a dumping ground adding, “We have to pay serious attention to our power infrastructure, so that we can be a producing nation. If we remain a consumer nation, we can never move forward.”
