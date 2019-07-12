Connect with us
TFhost Wins Hosting Company Award

38 mins ago

TFhost, a division of Trefoil Networks, has won the “Best Local Hosting Company of the year” for 2019, at the just concluded Fourth Annual .ng Awards, 2019 by The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA).

Trefoil Networks is a telecommunications, network, e-solutions, media and broadcast services provider, incorporated in Nigeria and licensed by the NCC and NBC, with over 15 years of operational experience, is a Premium NIRA accredited registrar providing domain name registration, hosting and related services in its own data centers in Nigeria. 

The company which clinched the award for the second year in a row, was recognised for their outstanding performance and contribution in the telecom sector.

Trefoil Networks Ltd. and its division TFhost were also nominated for the following categories; .ng Company of the Year, Most Innovative Service Provider of the Year and Best Local Hosting Company of the Year.

Head of sales and business development, Chinedum Stan- Mbachu, who received the award on behalf of the MD/CEO, Mr Onochie Amasiani at the event said, “TFhost will continue to take measures to improve on the factors that helped them to win the best local hosting company of the year back to back. This award further cements our position as best in class in the country at large.”

She also appreciated the general public for their support and the NIRA for choosing TFhost  as deserving of the award once again.

A statement by TFhost media contact, Edafe Oppogen,  said .ng award aims at celebrating the achievement and innovation of Nigeria internet initiative and showcasing Nigeria business, individual, charity, public and private sector organisations which help to make the internet a more secure, open, accessible and rewarding experience.

A committee made up of representatives of the NIRA, accredited registrars, executive board members and NIRA secretariat also voted for the nominees.

NiRA does not attach any monetary value to the awards and no sponsorship or donation is required or received from nominees and winners.

