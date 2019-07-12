The Intrigues And Drama That Come With Rain

No matter how long and hard we prepare for the rainy season, it only takes the first down pour to realise that we are not truly prepared. In this report, Chika Mefor writes on the colours that paint this wet season which last, at least six months every year, beginning with the good, followed by the bad then the ugly.

This year, Nigerians, especially residents of Abuja, prayed fervently for the coming of the rain. The rain had taken a long time to come and most people were anxious. Residents were perturbed by its lateness especially because they had to endure the hot temperature which only the rain can douse. For comfort, most started their morning singing the music of Majeck Fashek, ‘Send Down The Rain.’ Then suddenly, prayers were answered. But as is always the case, the rain came with a price.

Dealing with sudden outpour of rain in Abuja, for instance, is as tough as forcing a dog you once fed hot food to eat the meal you set before it. For starters, the city is arranged in a way that most of the important places like the Civil Service Secretariat, shops, malls and offices are all located at the city center. This creates a huge problem for residents of the city who mostly dwell in the area councils and suburbs. Apart from the fact that they have to wake up early in order to get to their places of work, they have to contend with the fact that the weather might suddenly change with a heavy downfall especially during closing hours; and for those who rely on commercial transport, it is always a herculean task to get a vehicle to head home after the day’s job.

The bus stops, especially Berger Junction, usually becomes crowded with desperate commuters looking for a way to get home. It becomes more difficult if the rain is still heavy and forces many to seek shelter under bridges.

One of the prettiest sights when the rain pours down heavily during rush hours is ladies with shower caps and water proofs trying to cover their precious hair and bags. Truth is that, nobody wants to get wet, not even the guys who would roll up their trousers just so they can save them from being drenched. Sometimes, mothers are victims too. Some with children, scamper from point to point in search of a safe place to hide from the rain.

It is however, not easy to determine whether one group, the hawkers group, are usually sorry that they are caught outside in the rain. Reason being that; the rain comes with various degree of traffic jam and it is in traffic jams that their business thrive. That said, depending on how heavy the rain is, even members of this group scamper for where to hide in wait for the rain to subside before they can resume their business.

Apart from bridges which are kilometers apart, there are no hiding places when it’s raining except for a few built shelters which are always overcrowded at such moments. And such places are targets for another specie of survivors, those that would take your belongings if you stretch your hands too far apart to cover your body because of the cold and forget to lookout for you pockets.

“It is so crowded that you have to be careful to protect your things from pickpockets,” Taiwo Davids, a resident of Kubwa stated.

Taiwo recalled how he lost his phones in one of such moments as he struggled to find shelter at the Nixon Junction during a heavy down pour last year. He said that he had taken a vehicle from secretariat to Nixon Junction when the rain started.

“When we got to Nixon Junction, I jumped down and rushed to the shelter that was there. Many people headed there too because it was the only shelter around. The place was crowded and everyone was trying to, at least, guide against being drenched. I didn’t know that there was someone there whose main aim was to steal. When the rain subsided, we all left. Luckily for me, I didn’t stand too long when I got a vehicle to Kubwa. It was while in the vehicle that I noticed my phone was missing.”

For another resident, Gloria Dim, her phone didn’t get missing, but the experience was such that she would have preferred to be drenched by the rain.

“It was at one small shelter at Sokale Junction. Many of us had rushed to the place after we alighted from the vehicle. We stood and waited. At a time, I noticed that a guy was rubbing himself on me. At first, I thought it was just the usual pushing. But that movement persisted and I didn’t want to draw attention to myself. The rain had just subsided a little, I just entered it anyhow and headed home,” she said.

The rainy season is also a season of endurance trek. Many residents, especially women, are prepared to walk, just in case commercial motorcyclists decide to hike prices or are nowhere to be found. What makes walking difficult most of the time is the messy roads that one has to walk on. But some people factor that into their everyday ‘waka.’

“I have an easy wear that is always in my bag. I bring it out when I find myself in such situations. I just exchange it with my office shoes and head home,” Sandra Uche, revealed.

She added that occasionally, she seeks for a ride home with some of her colleagues heading her way, adding that it is never easy to ‘beg’ for a ‘lift.’

“The other day, the rain was just too heavy that I had to hitch a ride with my colleague who has a car to his house to wait until the rain subsides. This time when the stories of rape is flying around, I will tell you that I was scared to go home with him. It was either I stop at my junction and get drenched or go to his house and wait until the rain subsided.’’

Sandra stated that she had to choose the later because she was not ready to be drenched by the rain that day.

“Thank God, my colleague is a gentleman but I won’t want to try fate a second time. You never know. However, I still have an issue when I do not have a car, yet. Last, year I was beaten by the rain and had to stay at home for days battling cold,” she narrated.

When the rain chooses to pour in the morning, some residents complained that it is such mornings that inconsiderate bosses decide to query them for late coming.

“They know that it was the rain that made you come late, yet they still query you,” Chidiume Samson, who is a salesperson in Banex, lamented.

And with the peculiarity of the rain falling in some part of the city and not falling in another close by, some of the residents recall that sometimes their excuses about the rain is met with disbelief from their bosses who might have been coming from an area where the rain didn’t fall.

Chidiume narrated how he was delayed from coming to work early in his place at Nyanya because of the rain, only to discover that in the city center, there was no sign of rain.

“It wasn’t easy to convince my boss who lives in Wuse of what I had to endure to get to the office.”

Inside these stories is the fact that many people hardly take their umbrellas along with them to work. While umbrellas are meant for the rain, many hardly want to carry them for different reasons. Some residents believe umbrellas cannot withstand the Abuja rain which most times, is accompanied with a heavy wind which can fling the umbrellas to a corner.

“Two of my umbrellas got spoilt that way, though they were small umbrellas. I decided that was the end of carrying umbrellas. I cannot carry the big one because it is heavy. One day, I tried to carry it and I ended up forgetting it at the office,” Hassana Yusuf, a civil servant stated.

However, the rain doesn’t just pose problem for commuters, vehicle owners also have the problem of visibility to contend with especially those who do not have heater or air conditioner to dry up the glasses during the rain. Some of the drivers opt to park at the road side and wait it out. Apart from visibility problems, there is also the traffic jam. This situation is worse at the Nyanya Maraba route that is already known for congestion even without the rain.

“Nyanya-Maraba Road needs no reason for traffic congestion. It just happens. Now, when it rains, people who live in that axis just know what to expect. The best thing is to wait in the city center for a bit before leaving for your house,” Patience Nnama.

Then there is flooding. Many a time, after heavy rains, some people have their houses flooded. The reason for the flooding is not far fetch. Many of the residents have decided to use the drainages as waste bins which in turn block the drainages, making it difficult for water collected to find an escape route.

“The very first rain that fell in Abuja, my house was flooded,” James Ige, a resident of Lugbe stated.

“We have this big drainage close to our house. It has worked well for us, only this year, it was blocked by refuse. The flooding pulled down our wall and came into our houses. It wasn’t something I like to remember.”

He added that he was scared that the very first rain had hit hard on him wondering what the rest of the year has in store for him. He however added that the residents had hurriedly contributed money and fixed the wall and also cautioned themselves about filling the drainages with refuse.

The good thing about the rainy season is that people use the opportunity to cultivate crops. However, most people do not understand that not all crops are good to be cultivated close to residential areas.

A resident in Kubwa, Job Ezekiel complained that people use any available land to cultivate corn which according to him, helps breeds mosquitoes.

“Even at the back of my room where there is a little land, my landlady has planted corn. Mosquito is dealing with me seriously. I have to fleet my house every day.”

However the challenges though, the rainy season has its own fun; a season that even though it takes one full year to get ready for, one isn’t ready when it finally hits.