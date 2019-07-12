EDUCATION
Venezuela Donates Learning Materials To Nasarawa Pupils
The embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has donated school bags and other educational materials to the pupils of Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias Primary School, Jankanwa, Nasarawa State.
The ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Nigeria, David Caraballo who made the donations at an event, marking the country’s National Day celebration through education, said it was part of the Embassy’s celebration of its national day and solidarity to Nigeria.
Ambassador Caraballo stressed that the donation was a worthy investment as the materials would enhance access to quality education.
“This school was built in 2015 and this part of our continuous support to the school. Our dream is to provide better education for students of various institutions in the country.
“We are interested in the wellbeing of Nigerians, especially in the area of education. We have intensified efforts in the area because education is the bedrock of everything in the country,” the envoy said.
He said Venezuela will continue increase its scholarship for Nigerian students.
“This donations is part of way of strengthening our bilateral relationship with the Federal Government of Nigeria. We will also continue to increase our investment in education by giving Nigerian students more scholarship,” he said.
Side attractions during the occasion include: cultural display, football match, sack race and 100 meters relay race by the pupils.
LEADERSHIP reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, surrounded by top generals, addressed a military parade in Caracas Friday in commemoration of the country’s declaration of Independence, where revolutionary forces led by Simon Bolivar expelled the Spanish empire 208 years ago.
“It was the Bolivarian Revolution and our Commander Hugo Chavez who rescued the original and real sense of this historical feat,” said President Maduro, arguing that it was the revolution that recovered the country’s sovereignty and carried through the legacy of Bolivar.
Maduro also stressed the need for peace and reconciliation, calling for national unity among all sectors of the population. The government has long sought a peaceful solution to the political conflicts in the country, arguing that threats of foreign intervention and coups from the US backed opposition are obstacles in the path to peace.
Speaking earlier, the headmistress of the school, Mrs Saratu Gimba hailed the embassy for the donations.
“Education is the best legacy you can give to any child, I want to thank the embassy for this initiatives. “You are doing the good work of the founding father of Venezuela with all passion without wasting of time or laxity,” she said.
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED7 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs