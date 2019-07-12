Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

We’ve Not Received Ministerial List – Senate

Published

1 day ago

on

The Senate yesterday said it has not received any ministerial list from the executive adding that the list is expected next week.

Senate Committee chairman on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo, Adeyeye said even though they are anxious to work on the ministerial nominee list, the executive is the only arm of government mandated by the constitution to make such appointments.

Adeyeye spoke to journalists after plenary, 24 hours after the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan promised that the red chamber would soon receive Ministerial nominees list from the executive.

Fielding questions from journalists on the proceedings of the senate, Adeyeye said Nigerians should not be worried about the awaited ministerial nominee list.

“We cannot keep the list, if the list is transmitted to the President of the Senate, it will be read immediately. We are too eager like I have told you, we want to hit the ground running.

“This is an activity that is not within our control and there is nothing we can do about it. Like I said here two or three days ago, this matter is not within the control of the Senate. We cannot generate the list on our own, the constitution does not permit us to do that,” he added.

“The constitution has assigned responsibility to various arms of government, and it is the prerogative of the executive to nominate ministers which will then be confirmed by the Senate,” Adeyeye noted.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS6 hours ago

Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
NEWS6 hours ago

Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks

….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
FEATURES7 hours ago

Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara

Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
FEATURED7 hours ago

Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs

The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
FEATURED8 hours ago

Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
COVER STORIES8 hours ago

Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room

Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
COVER STORIES8 hours ago

PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: