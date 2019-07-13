As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near

As the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairmanship election draws nearer, there are rumours making round that a particular candidate in person of Musiliu

Akinsanya a.k.a MC OLU-OMO is being favoured and supported by the office of the Vice President even though it remains an allegation. Many stakeholders in the Union in the state are divided as a result of the highhandedness and excesses of the alleged favored candidate.

Whichever way, the Vice President as a former attorney general of the state and commissioner of justice under the then Tinubu administration and presently the No 2 man in Nigeria, knows what integrity, honour, pedigree and rule of law implies in the world and the society at large.

The candid expectation from the state APC is to urgently address a world press conference in order to explain, express and dissociate themselves and their exalted offices from the candidature of Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a MC OLU-OMO as N.U.R.T.W Chairman in Lagos state. The change agenda of the incumbent administration must be enthroned through justice,

Fair play, equity, respect for all class of Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion. The Vice-President as a legal luminary and experienced clergy must clarify issues to Lagos people in particular and N.U.R.T.W members in general. Questionable characters as alleged must not be allowed to tarnish the image and hard earned reputation of the administration.

There are many issues associated with transport unionism in Nigeria, some feelers are of the view and opinion that transport unions have been turned to avenues of persecuting, intimidating, harassing and assaulting perceived opponents and enemies.

From the various stakeholders in the transport sector, namely the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (R.T.E.A.N), National Union of Road

Transport Workers, (N.U.R.T.W), Self-Employed Commercial Drivers Association (SECDA), National Union of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Luxurious Bus Operators Association of Nigeria (LUXBON) there is apprehension as regards how some elements are being used to malign and tarnish the good image of the Unions by selfish politicians.

The various security apparatus like the police, DSS and others should also wakeup to reality by investigating insinuated cases of assassination and threats to national security even though as allegations. Our polity must be cleansed of dirty players, individuals with criminal records in order to enthrone our democracy.

The interest of pressure groups, the masses, private sector operators as well as other class of professionals are of paramount and significant importance to the incumbent government which we are all part of. The transport sector especially land transport affects the lives of the least people in the society which is why scrutiny, surveillance and intelligence reports are necessary about activities of members.

In advanced societies like the United States of America, United Kingdom and others, dossiers are developed and kept about unions whether electrical, transport or building. In Nigeria however, compromise, double standard, favoritism, selfishness and nepotism have undermined the actualization of the above. Data of unions are lacking in the systems of the transport regulatory agencies of the government. The Police, Road Safety and the department of State Services must as a matter of urgency do all they can to develop prompt and up to date data of transport unions in the country for efficiency, safety and security.

In conclusions, the various contenders for the office of the chairman of Lagos branch of NURTW should be civilized enough by availing the various security agencies with evidence if they have any the activities of criminal elements among them. The security agents and agencies are not angels, as such general inputs and recommendations of stakeholders are necessary and important.

– Salihu is Director of Publicity Arewa Youths For Peace and Security