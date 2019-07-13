As My Mother Goes Home Today

My mother, *Comfort Oni Melaye*, my first teacher, my first confidant, my first guide, my first everything. To the world, you might have been just one person but to me you were more than that – you were everything to me.

Mummy, you did not build houses, factories or palaces but you built me and my siblings – *Samuel*, *Timothy, Moses, Paul and Elizabeth.*

Nobody can dispute the fact that you were a virtuous wife and mother. Who does not know of your legendary patience and enduring spirit? You were a godly mother and a prayer warrior. You not only taught me the way of the Lord, you also led me in the way by your examples. You taught me and others to love the Lord, pray, study the Bible, and be committed to fellowship.

What more could I have asked for? Certainly none.

I have searched for explicate words to define your demise at this time of my existence but I lack the authentic words to describe same. This exit has been traumatic!

During your time on earth till your passing unto glory, you were my greatest cheerleader, prayer warrior and good friend. You saw beyond my flaws and always believed in my eminence and illustrious nature. Your words of encouragement, endless prayers, subtle cheers and advice have seen me through thus far. I’m grateful dearest mother!

Like a chandelier dripping with glass lusters, I remember how you stood tall and firm for all your children and how that has rubbed off on us in the most positive and impactful ways. Mother, I’m still basking in denial and hoping this is merely a dream. I miss you!

Throughout my secondary education and subsequent university education at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria you were a pillar to me. You supported me in every way you could.

However, I take solace in the fact that you’re in a better place, the most peaceful of places and at the bosom of the All-knowing Father, God Almighty.

Your health, happiness and well-being were uppermost in my heart all the time. Although you were within my sight most of the times and not for once were you out of my mind until that fateful Thursday evening of May 2*, 2019* when you succumbed to the cold hands of death.

While I have been mourning your departure with uncontrollable and invisible tears, I’m much more comforted by the good news that you are now resting with your Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, the King whose vicarious death has secured eternal life for all who believe in Him.

For the umpteenth time, I aksed myself again, “*Is it true?*” With sorrow in my heart but gratitude to God for a life well spent, I say adieu mummy.

In the words of Edwin Hubbell Chaplin, *”No language can express the power, and beauty and heroism and majesty of a mother’s love. It shrinks not where man cowers, grows stronger where man faints, and over wastes of worldly fortunes sends the radiance of its quenchless fidelity like a star.”*

You repeatedly assured me all the time that nothing will happen to me, mummy don’t sleep in heaven. The cloud is so dark without form, birds are no longer singing like birds, dogs now crow instead of barking, the moon is absent and the sun is dim but I rejoice in the fact that we shall see again and we will recognise ourselves. I will hug you again and call you mummy.

Born in February, 1949 to the prominent family of Johnson Kolawole Ologun of Takete Idde in Mopa Amuro local government area of present-day Kogi State. She was the third child of the seven children of her parents. She was a lover of God and a selfless worker in the Lord’s vineyard, who tookof all who crossed her path.

Mummy as you are being committed to mother earth today, I reflected on the times and moments we shared together and I concluded that you were more than a mother to me, you were my best friend. I will not disappoint you Mama. Iya oninu ire good night. See you at the other side my love and friend.

Adieu Mama Dino.

— Senator Melaye represents Kogi West in the Senate.