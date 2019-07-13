Encomiums, Funfair As Baru Bows Out, Kyari Steps In

History was made on Monday July 8, 2019 at the headquarters of Nigeria’s national oil company when a valedictory session was held to honour the man best described as an icon in the oil and gas industry, Dr Maitanti Baru as he exit his exhorted office as chief executive.

Baru’s exit which was based on the mandatory retirement age of 60 years and the ceremony that was held to formerly transmit administrative authority from one chief executive to another was the first since the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) came into operation in 1977.

Thus for about 42 years the corporation, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, the current group managing director (GMD) became the first chief executive to have the honour of being formerly decorated in a ceremonial atmosphere witnessed by persons from all strata of the society.

To authenticate the uniqueness of the event the pioneer Group Managing Director of NNPC, Chief Festus Marinho, described the valedictory session as symbolizing the fulfilment of the dream of a seamless and peaceful transition which he and President Buhari, as founding fathers of the corporation, conceived for the corporation.

Marinho who recalled how he and President Buhari conceived the ideal of the national oil company while the president was a military commissioner in charge of the oil and gas sector, but was thrown out off office unceremoniously, a trend which had continued until the jinx was broken last Monday.

Thus, the past 18 chief executives of the corporation had exited via radio cum national television announcement, even the immediate past minister of petroleum resources, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachukwu who doubled as GMD and junior minister was forced to leave NNPC for Baru to enable him focus on his ministerial assignment without prior notice.

Perhaps, Kyari who in his inaugural speech acknowledged the place of divine providence on his part way to this envious position can be said to be on a course of actualizing the dreams of the founders of the corporation.

Indeed divine providence has a role to play here as Dr Thomas John, the alternate Chairman of the NNPC Board of Directors and former GMD, revealed that he recruited both Dr Baru and Mallam Kyari during his era as the corporation’s chief executive.

While expressing joy over the development, Dr Thomas said he was proud of both Baru and Kyari. “I am proud to be around to say goodbye to one and welcome the other,” he said.

He then assured the new management and staff of the corporation of the Board’s support to actualise it’s vision.

Another striking feature of the valedictory session was the presence of the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Speaking of the significance of both men’s attending the ceremony, Mallam Kyari said, the governor as representative of the Nigerian people who are the true owners of the corporation must show interest in how it’s run and the value it has to offer.

In relation to the EFCC, Mallam Kyari said Mr. Magu’s presence at the event was a pointer to how much NNPC had changed over the past three years from the old image of a corruption-laden organization, stressing that he would continue to entrench the culture of accountability in the affairs of the corporation.

“We are going to work with the EFCC to remove every element of discretion from our processes, because discretion is one of the greatest enablers of corruption”, he said.

Speaking further on his commitment to entrench transparency in the operations of the corporation, said he would continue the automation of the petroleum products sale process so that marketers can buy products online.

“We will do this job with integrity, we’ll never put personal interest above that of the nation or the corporation”, the new GMD vowed, adding that he was conscious of the fact that he would ultimately be accountable to God on every of his actions.

The International community was also assured of the new team’s resolved to serve Nigerian better. “For the global community, I happen to be the anchor person for the NNPC and the EITI and NEITI, I also happen to be the anchor person for the open business partnership, it is a promise that we are going to become accountably to our citizens, that is the excess of transparency. What that means is that citizens will have access to what we are doing, citizens,” he said.

To this end the new GMD who is the 19th since its inception, vowed to operate a transparent and accountable organization that will create value for all stakeholders.

According to Mallam Kyari, every Nigerian is a stakeholder in the corporation, which implied that everyone has right to information on how NNPC is managed.

He therefore promised that he is responsible to all concern. “NNPC will not be opaque, we’ll be transparent to all so that at the end of the day everyone will be in a position to assess us and say what we have done right or wrong,” he promised.

To show his commitment, the new GMD who identified some members of his immediate family at the event, warned them of accepting gifts from anyone on his behalf, stressing that anyone who does so is on his own as such will not in any way influence his decisions as the chief executive of NNPC.

Kyari also vowed to reverse the trend of petroleum products importation in the country by rehabilitating the existing refineries and encouraging private sector investment in the refineries sub-sector.

“We must end the trend of fuel importation as an oil producing country,” he said. “We will deliver on the rehabilitation of the four refineries within the life of this administration and support the private sector to build refineries. We will support the Dangote refinery to come on stream on schedule. We will transform Nigeria into a net exporter of petroleum products by 2023.”

In the upstream sector, Kyari said his target is to achieve what some person termed the ‘age-long’ desire of the Federal Government to growing the nation’s crude oil production and reserves to three million barrels per day and 40 billion barrels per annum. While assuring that the target is achievable, he stated his team would galvanise the corporation to achieve it by 2023.

As expected Mallam Kyari took time out to eulogize his predecessor, Dr Baru as he expressed gratitude to him for the role he played in his appointment. He stated that the best way to honour him would be to perform so well and deliver on the job so that Baru could look back and say: “I did the right thing”.

President Buhari was also acknowledged for his role in ensuring a smooth transition from one regime to another. Mallam Kyari puts it this way, “I would not have had this opportunity to say what I am saying if Mr President didn’t give me the opportunity to be here.”

Speaking on his tenure as GMD, Dr Baru said he did his best to put the corporation on the path of sustainable growth.

He acknowledged the roles played by each of the six Chief Operating Officers and Chief Financial Officer who made up his top management team in the success of his management and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

“I look back with so much pride of what we have achieved together as a family towards moving this great Corporation forward with the 12 Business Focus Areas. I will like to thank you all for your support especially to all my Chief Operating Officers (COOs) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) who are also retiring with me. Your contributions to the growth of the Organization is highly recognized and I cannot thank you enough,” he said.

Bura then went ahead to highlight key achievements of his CFO and the COOs towards delivering the 12-BUFAs.

Of Alhaji Isiaka AbdulRazaq, who severed as Chief Financial Officer, Baru said he championed the cash call exit repayment process of $5 billion arrears of the joint ventures (JV) through incremental production; Obtained FGN approval and instituted the self-funding model. So far $2.3 billion has been paid (47 per cent of total amount outstanding) and on 4th July 2019 the cash call arrears repayment of ExxonMobil was realized; Ensured that our salaries and up-front payments were done before or on the 25th of every month even during the economic downturn and recession; Closed the Pension Gap of over =N=198 billion.

He equally, delivered the updated Audited Financial Statements of NNPC to date – all the seven (7) years backlog from 2010 have been cleared; Syndicated financing for JV and NPDC assets – We raised funding in excess of $10 billion despite the tight international lending market; and promoted transparency through regular and consistent monthly publication of the NNPC Operations and Financial Reports.

Dr. Babatunde Victor Adeniran, COO Ventures, was said to have incubated the shipping entities; NIDAS and NIKORMA and developed their revival paths; Promoted and developed new business models for NNPC Medical Services Limited, NNPC Properties Limited, NNPC Leadership Academy, to make them profit centers and created the NNPC Health Management Organization to not only retain value but also to create value by taking on outside patients.

In addition, he promoted and championed the establishment of Renewable Energy schemes in particular, the ethanol production from sugar cane and cassava as well as Biodiesel from palm oil and got State Governments to be interested and even signed MoUs to that effect; as well as the Reinvigorated Research and Development and made them to go commercial and get jobs outside NNPC including OPEC.

Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed, COO Gas & Power, according to Baru, restored, increased three-folds and stabilized the gas supply to domestic market for power generation, industries and other users – Domestic gas supply is now above 1.7 bscf per day

He worked assiduously for the development and concept approval of NLNG – Train 7; FID is imminent before end of 2019; Promoted the completion of the critical pipeline infrastructure, ELP looping, OB3 interconnect, approval of the AKK amongst others.

In addition he religiously implemented the Gas Master Plan that will ensure gas penetration across Nigeria commercially; and Ensured the creation of the Nigeria Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) and Nigeria Gas Processing Company (NGPC) out of the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) to give both business focus and delineation of NNPC businesses from FGN’s businesses (where NNPC is playing agency roles) which gives NNPC more commercial focus, Baru said.

Malam Isa Mohammed Inuwa, COO Corporate Services’ will statutorily retire on 28th July, 2019. Recounting his achievements, Baru said, he championed the Security Council engagement that brought sanity in enhancing oil production; diligently ensured staff welfare by ensuring that staff get their entitlements without asking; successfully conducted a fully in-house Management Promotion Exercise without the use of external consultants.

Others include managing what he called a transparent recruitment exercise – the Project Eagle is so far on track; ensuring industrial harmony through proactive engagement of the two in-house Unions- NUPENGASSAN. You made them the Trade Unions of the 21st Century ahead of their peers with focus on the business goals first; and deploying IT applications (good internet services, SAP etc) and Talent Management Framework for productivity and service delivery.

Mallam Bello Babura Rabiu, COO Upstream, was reported to have successfully restored, increased and sustained crude oil and gas production to above two million barrels (2.3 million barrels per day as at 5th July 2019) and gas production of 8,000MMscfd; reduced contracting cycle from 24-36 months to nine months; Revitalized, improved and sustained NPDC equity production from 22kbopd in 2016 to 165kbopd in 2018.

He was said to have also actively renegotiated the cash call arrears repayment and exit; Led the PSC disputes resolution and PSC Terms’ renegotiation; Focused on supporting the various financing syndications and successfully delivered the over $10 billion raised; and Structured the transition from JV to IJV and set up the asset management structures in NPDC and NNPC JVs.

Engineer Anibor Ohiole Kragha, COO Refining & Petrochemicals, in Baru’s words, worked tirelessly on securing third party financing for the Rehabilitation of the four Refineries; Commenced comprehensive inspection of PHRC towards the actualisation of the Refinery revamps or rejuvenation; supported the establishment of the condensate refinery.

He also completed Pre-Feasibility studies on new refineries and further fine-tuned with eni/NAOC and their partners; Oando on the planned 150kb/d Greenfield Refinery in Bayelsa State.

Baru specifically noted that, it is under Kragha’s watch that WRPC was able to bring back all its five (5) Process Streams running at the same time in 2018 as well as getting the other Refineries running.

Concerning Engineer Henry Ikem Obih, COO Downstream, Baru said, you ensured seamless and queue free steady fuel supply to the country throughout the year, as supplier of last resort; revamped the business models for NNPC Downstream Entities – which saw the trifurcation of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) to create clear line of sight – Nigeria Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC)/Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC)/Marine Logistics (ML).

Obih, also midwifed an LPG Company as well as developed the blue print for a Bunkering Entity; Expanded the footprint and market share of NNPC Retail; Managed the CBN Forex intervention scheme for private marketers’ imports of petroleum products; and Successfully managed both the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Downstream Trade Unions by getting them to focus on the health of the economy over and above their individual interests.

Baru who was full of praises for his teammates, summed his speech thus, “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.

“I have the comfort of knowing that from today, we are leaving NNPC in better hands. I say without exaggeration that Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari and his team are the most capable and caring leaders that will take NNPC to greater heights.”

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of handover notes to Mallam Kyari as the new GMD and his crowning with the legacy NNPC hat emblazoned with the corporation’s logo by Dr Baru.