OPINION
Friday Sermon: Give Respect To Get Respect
Respect also called esteem is a positive feeling or action shown towards someone or something considered important, or held in high esteem or regard; it conveys a sense of admiration for good or valuable qualities; and it is also the process of honoring someone by exhibiting care, concern, or consideration for their needs or feelings.
“We have honoured the children of Adam and carried them by land and sea; We have provided good sustenance for them and favoured them specially above many of those We have created. Q. 17:70”
The verse indicates that every person, male and female, regardless of his position and stature, has the highest degree of respect, he is respectful in the sight of the Almighty.
Ways To Earning Respect
There are many attitudes that attract respect most notably,
– Piety
– humbleness
– integrity
– responsibility and
– sincerity
The Quran indicates that in the following statement:
“People, We created you all from a single man and a single woman, and made you into races and tribes so that you should recognize one another. In God’s eyes, the most honoured of you are the ones most mindful of Him: God is all knowing, all aware. Q. 59:13”
This verse indicates the concept of equality, no one is better than others or more respectful than anyone even in the sight of Allah except with piety and righteousness.
Some people may earn the respect of individuals by assisting others or by playing important social roles.
Sings Of Respect
Courtesies that show respect include simple words and phrases like “thank you”, “please” I am sorry….
Conclusion
Every individual, regardless of his tribe, geographic location, social status or political alliance, is worthy of respect until proven otherwise. Being silent is another misinterpreted sign of respect. Often, people think that if someone doesn’t talk to them, it means they are giving them attitude, but in reality, the silent one doesn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable by saying something. Occasionally, people think it is rude to be ignored, but the person being ignored has such an impression, that people don’t want to say or do the wrong thing. It is one of the greatest acts of respect, because people want to mind their own business and not malevolent a wrong impression. Especially if that person being ignored is a close family member.
It is therefore very important to respect others for you to respect, respect goes both sides. May Allah respect us.
– Khalid is of NASS Central Mosque Apo Legislative Quarters Zone E, Garki, Abuja
