Healthcare: NMA Urges Edo Govt Intervention To Improve Services

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo chapter has urged Edo Government intervention in the health sector to improve service delivery.

The state chairman of NMA, Dr Valentine Omoifo made the call in a statement in Benin on Saturday.

Omoifo spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

“We have always believed that the way to an improved and optimal health care system in the state is a holistic approach.

“Hence, our continued clamour for a reappraisal of the healthcare system, calling for urgent government’s intervention.

“It is sad to note that medical infrastructure at the state owned health facilities have deteriorated over the years without visible steps taken to overhaul them.

“Some of our members are yet to be paid their arrears and in the area of fighting quackery, Edo NMA presented a bill to the state House of Assembly since 2010, but nothing has been done.

“Diagnostic facilities such as X-ray,ultrasound and dialysis machines are not available in public hospitals in the state.

“While appreciating the scarce resources at the disposal of government, we wish to emphasise that health is wealth”, he said.

Omoifo urged the state government to as a matter of urgency employ more medical doctors and other health personnel to handle the health needs of people of the state.

He identified the chronic and perennial shortage of manpower in the health sector as unprecedented, adding that it required urgent attention.

According to the NMA chairman, the general hospitals in the state do not have doctors and is almost at the verge of collapsing.

He appealed that while ensuring reaccreditation of departments already offering post graduate residency training at the hospitals, efforts should be made to ensure that more departments were accredited to improve productivity in hospitals.

“The NMA is concerned that the five star hospital complex is yet to be put to use. Edo people by now would have benefited from the specialised service at the centre.

“Also, the general hospital in Otuo (Owan East LGA) which was built by Edo State Government is yet to be put to use even though it is fully equipped.

“Promotion for 2016, 2017, and 2018 for some of our members is yet to be actualised and our members in the private sector have continued to groan under the burden of multiple levies and taxes.

“To this end, we wish to appeal to the state government to redeem its promise of a bus to ensure logistics for these programmes that were made possible by Edo State government during the last administration.’’

Omoifo assured that NMA would continue to partner with Edo government to ensure that the health sector was rancour free. (NAN)