Horror, As Bandits Kill 124 Persons Within 6 Months In Sokoto

The disturbing stories of bandits’ attacks are fast becoming a national embarrassment. Most worrisome, however, is the brazen glaring muscles they exhibit in venting their fangs on innocent citizens without mercy. Ankeli Emmanuel, in this report recounts how these merchants of death have killed 124 innocent souls in Sokoto between January and June 2019.

Though, the cruelty of human beings, especially in the 21st century is breathtaking. It’s become obvious that respect for the sanctity of human lives has gone abysmally low.

Aside the troubling invention of mass weapon of destruction orchestrated by technological advancement, the vulgarity of terminating human lives by some has become frivolously unimaginable.

And most astonishingly is the fact that, out of the chase to satisfy evil, some even go ahead to finance, recruit and brazenly kill fellow human beings with passion.

No gain saying that, these blood thirsty demons in human form are in every race, tribe and region. However, in the Nigerian scenario, especially, in the last couple of years since the outbreak of an insurgency group better known as Boko Haram, peace has continue to elude the nation.

Agreed, every corner of the country has its own pains. But the northern part of Nigeria continues to suffer more casualties in terms of killings in the last decade.

While Nigerians seems to be sighing some sign of relief because of the massive gains recorded against the insurgents in north eastern part of the country, the upshot of herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and other sophisticated criminal syndicates have forced an excruciating pains on the economy and people of north west, north central and other parts of the country.

Each of the states of these regions has gory and bitter tales to tell. In the north central states, groups of outlawed individuals who want to get rich through the back doors often organized themselves to carry out legions of criminal activities.

Amongst these groups, also include the dreaded bandits who were historically alleged to be herdsmen either from or outside the shores of Nigeria.

These bandits, no doubt has and continue to cause untold hardship for families, villages, local governments and states of northern parts of Nigeria with the north western states being worst hit lately.

The dastardly activities of the bandits in the region continues to displace thousands, thereby undermining social, economic, health and general well-being of both human beings and animals as well.

People outside the region often see Zamfara state as the worst hit. In fact, some out of concern often imagine if Zamfara is not the traditional headquarters of bandits’ activities in Nigeria.

The fury with which banditry has taken a deadly dimension in the last couple of years in the north western states calls for retrospection.

Much as the federal government saw the need of restoring sanity by deploying troops of various forms and categories to the troubled states, the spill out effect of the military action has gradually but steadily brought neighbouring states under intense transfer of aggression by the bandits. These states include, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna.

The spillover effect, which forced a good number of these bandits into taking refuge in forest at the fringe of Sokoto has made life in the rural areas of the state nightmarish.

These blood sucking, stern weapon-wielding bandits often storm the villages at will and make unnecessary demands, which the villagers out of fear for their dear lives must have to comply through a representative.

Worried by the abysmal development and how these bandits have continued to kill innocent souls lately in Sokoto, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Sa’ad Abubakar III accused the media of not reporting the killings in Sokoto state adequately.

According to Sultan, over 100 people were killed in a month and the media was silent about it maybe because, they will say, it’s same people killing themselves which is a wrong assumption.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend on their ordeals, a local from one of the affected villages in Rabah local government, Husaini Gee’re who is currently at the Gandi Internally Displaced Persons Camp (IDPs) said, prior to the bandits attacking their village, they have continue to live at their mercy.

“The (bandits) will sometimes come in their large numbers on motorcycle with each carrying an AK47. They will be like 3 or 4 on each bike. They will come and give us ultimatum to contribute 2 or 3 million naira as ransom for our lives or they come and kill us.

“Sometimes, they come and rustle our cows and other livestock. They are mostly herdsmen from their appearance, language and brutality. These bandits have desecrated our beloved state once rated as the most peaceful state in Nigeria and the Seat of the Caliphate”. The sober looking villager divulged.

Giving vivid account of the known attacks in Sokoto state between January to 24th June 2019, LEADERSHIP Weekend observes that, no fewer than 124 innocent persons have so far been killed within the period under review.

The first signal of brutality exhibited by the bandits in the state was on the 12th of January when they ambushed, attacked and killed 2 police men along Isa-Sabon Birni road. As if that was not enough, on January 15th, the bandits again attacked and killed 26 people in Warwanna, Kursa and Dutsi villages of Gandi district, Rabah local government.

Poised to continue unleashing their venom on the state, the bandits on February 26th attacked Dalijan, Rakkoni and Kalhu villages of same Gandi district leading to the death of 16 innocent villagers.

After this, the bandits seems to have gone for break in the months of March and April only to resume their dastardly act once again on May 4 when they again stroke at Bafarawa village of Isa local government and left 1 person dead. This was instantly followed by the killing of a District Head in Balle, Gudu local government on May 8.

A month later, precisely on the 8 of June, the bandits rekindled their hostilities once again by killing 25 persons in Tsage, Rakkoni, Kalhu and Gee’re villages of Gandi district, Rabah local government.

These bandits attacked Satiru village of Isa local government on 9 June killing 22 innocent villagers. They equally vent their anger same day on Tsolawo village of Sabon Birni, leaving in the trail 13 persons dead.

As if these merchants of death are never satisfied, this week on Monday night the bandits once again vent their venom in 3 villages of Goronyo local government killing 18 persons.

Confirming the killings on a telephone call with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the caretaker committee chairman of Goronyo local government, Hon. Zakari Shinaka said no fewer than 5 others who were also attacked by the bandits are currently receiving medical attention at Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

The bandits, were said to have attacked Malafaru, Dan Tudu and Tudun Wada villages of Shinaka district, Goronyo local government.

The state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has continued to show deep concern in any of the incidences. He has ensured that, the IDPs are cared for through the State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, state emergency management agency and other relevant committees’ are saddled with the responsibilities of providing relief for the victims.

Aside personal presence at most of the burials, the governor recently donated no fewer than 10 trucks of assorted food items and other medical consumables to IDPs of Isa and Sabon Birni local governments respectively.

Speaking before flagging off the distribution of these items at the Tozai and Gatawa IDPs camp, Tambuwal expressed his condolences to the immediate families of those attacked and the entire state over the ugly incidences.

Tambuwal assured that his government is making frantic efforts in collaboration with all security agencies and relevant stakeholders towards curtailing the nefarious activities of bandits in Sokoto state. He also appealed to the people of the state to intensify prayers for divine intervention.

The governor however reminded the people of the state that provision of security is the primary responsibility of the federal government.