Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room

Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan Yamusa of Keffi local government area of Nasarawa State.

In this village, is a large compound where 40 madmen are kept in a room where they exchange pleasantries and chat together without causing any upset.

Boldly written on the signboard is Musabil Herbal Centre, which hosts 107 psychiatric patients, camped in two buildings within the premises.

Now and then, a vehicle pulls up at the gate, carrying mentally challenged persons, who are brought by their family members for treatment.

The owners of the centre told LEADERSHIP Weekend during a visit to the facility that 70 men and 23 women with mental problems are camped in two buildings and are undergoing treatment.

The owner of this colony of psychiatric patients who are treated by both orthodox medical doctors and traditionalists simply goes by the title of director-general.

Unlike in most psychiatric hospitals and other herbal homes, where mental patients are chained and special drugs administered on them, this unconventional health centre in Gauta village allows its patients off-chains and to co-habit among themselves while receiving treatment.

Throughout the duration of our correspondent’s stay in the centre, none of the patients was noticed to have gone violent. The major indicators that all is not well with them however are the types of questions they asked and the requests they made on the director-general when he embarks on “ward tour.”

For those, who have speedily recovered, they are allowed to go to their places of worship and return on their own without causing problems for the management of the centre.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that 45 of the madmen have been treated and discharged with some of them employed as guards and other workers in the facility.

The operators of the centre observe some processes obtain in the conventional hospitals in the admission and treatment of the patients, except that only herbal drugs are used.

For instance, when a patient is brought to the centre, the family members obtain a card before being taken to the consultants for necessary attention.

Officials claimed that the consultants are specialists in different fields of medicine, but what thrills visitors and families of the patients is their ability to keep normal people alongside those with psychiatric-related ailments.

The centre, which was established 15 months ago, is owned by one “Dr” Kabiru Mohammed popularly known as “Dr Naborgu”.

The director-general as visitors and patients call him is a native of Fakachi in Kainji area, Borgu local government area of Niger State.

He relocated to Keffi where he opened the centre about a year and three months ago.

Naborgu told LEADERSHIP Weekend that he inherited the trade from his father but engaged some trained medical doctors including Dr. Isyaku Mohammed Dikko, an indigene of Sokoto State, who he said studied in Uganda, to offer expert advice and assist him in handling the mentally challenged persons

At the facility, Dikko goes by the official title of chief consultant.

According to Naborgu, “We have Dr Ibrahim Shehu Mohammed Ibrahim and Dr Umar Kabir who deal with issues relating to the brain.

“At present, we are treating 103 patients in two houses. We have 70 men and 23 women. Within just one year that we have started in this place, 47 people were treated and discharged. We have their names and contacts. About 20 of them are working with us and we are paying them.

“We are calling on spirited individuals to visit this place and help us. We’ve bought a three-hectare land to build a skill acquisition centre so that anyone we cured, we will give him or her loan to start a business.”

“Most of the patients that are here are victims of excessive alcohol and illicit drugs. That is why we want to build and equip the centre so that anyone that comes here should learn a trade. Be you a Christian or a Muslim. We have Christians here that we have treated and when they got well, we gave them jobs. They go to church on Sunday and every month they get their salaries for working here. But we don’t have the capacity to keep employing more and that is why we need to be training them so that they can start their businesses anywhere they want.

“Once some people are brought here, their relatives run away. They brought a pregnant woman here and till now, their relations have not come. We are the one feeding her,” Naborgu said.

On the nature of his treatment, he said that the patients first get billed but when they don’t have the money, treatment is given to them outside the wards.

Medical experts say no trained and licensed medical doctor can partner with a traditional hospital, adding that it is against the practices rules and guidelines of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

One of the discharged persons, Gonna Sambo, came to the Gauta centre to thank Naborgu for helping him to regain his health.

Sambo attracted the attention of LEADERSHIP Weekend when he knelt to greet the director-general of the centre.

In his response to our correspondent’s questions, who had thought that he was insane, Sambo who was well dressed, said: “I was brought here chained. But when they started the treatment, I regained my consciousness. I am now doing my business ad that is why I came back to thank Alhaji. I thank God that I am healed. I am from Gunduma village. I am 25 yearsold.”

At the second building in the yard, several people were seen including 42-year-old Ahmed Yamma, who said that he hails from Edo State.

Others were Marsur Shana from Nasarawa Toto and Abdullahi who said he doesn’t know his father’s name.

When asked about his name, Abdullahi opened his palm where the name was written.

He said that he should be called Abdullahi Naborgu because he had forgotten his father’s name.

“I’ve been taken to many places. I am Fulani and I don’t know the name of my community. If we are taken to Bauchi we can ask about our names. That was the place that we use to visit the hospital. My father used to call himself Mohammed Lawal,” Abdullahi said.

At the centre, there are consulting rooms for epilepsy, madness and other units. There is a gateman with his room by the entrance gate, and a reception.

Apart from women who engaged in cooking at intervals, others within and outside Gauta community are making bricks businesses.

The Gauta community has become a Mecca of sort with new modern buildings springing up.

It was gathered that the traditional consultants have no resting hours except at night or when outside the centre.

“Good morning; is the doctor around,” a fair looking old man driving a motorcycle asked this reporter when he arrived at the gate of the centre.

The man, who apparently wanted to bring a patient, on sighting the car of the director-general of the centre, turned back.

A middle age man, Danlami Sale, who was at the centre with a 307 Peugeot car said the cure of his friend prompted him to bring his 20-year-old daughter who is suffering from madness.

“We brought my friend Ibrahim from Zaria to this place and he is now going about his normal life. He was not born mad but the problem came as a result of taking illicit drugs.

“He is now doing his business without any problem. Sometimes he visits this place to collect some drugs but he is totally free of madness,” Sale said.

He continued: “The people I know that are coming here are the ones closed to me. Some came from Plateau State, here in Nasarawa, Kaduna, and other places. My friend that was brought here is known to me for over 30 years.”

For his 20- year-old daughter, Maryam, he said that she was not eating before, could not walk and was always vomiting.

“I live in Nasarawa Toto and I can assure you that what is happening here is real. For my daughter, we spent N80,000 in a government hospital but there was no improvement. They referred us to Gwagwalada Hospital but I said to myself if she survives fine but I am taking her to where by friend was treated.

“We brought her here unconscious because she was always vomiting, can’t walk and unable to eat. She took over three pit of blood in the government hospital.

“To go to Gwagwalada Hospital where they referred us, I felt a lot of money will be spent again and I don’t have it. My wife accepted my advice and we came here three weeks ago. WE saw the doctor and we were charged N20,000 but we deposited N5,000. They gave us the drugs and told us that there was no room to accommodate her. We went back home. Immediately she took the drugs, she started eating. As I speak to you, she called me on phone that she is doing an exercise. I came here today and I am happy because I saw that she is doing well. She can now walk and chat like a normal human being.

“The doctor does not force people to pay bills before treatment. Once they billed you, whenever you have the money you can come and pay. And that is what I’ve been doing. As I speak to you, I’ve not paid the entire amount I was charged but my daughter is now normal. They will be here with my wife until the day they are discharged,” Danlami said.

A staff of the centre, Mohammed Sani, said. “I work here. We are the ones taking the patients to see the doctors.

“Before patients are discharged, there are questions the doctor will ask them. Once he is not satisfied with the answers, he will ask that we take the person back to the ward. If you are doing a business like tailoring, there are sewing machines here. They will give you a place and other equipment to sew. If you sew it, he will allow you to go with the clothes. That shows that he is satisfied that you are totally cured,” Sani ,who brought his 19 year-old wife from Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State as a result of madness, added that the job was given to him to enable him pay the bills of his wife.

His wife was not born mad, according to him, the madness came during childbirth.

“Immediately she gave birth, the issue came. We chained her to this place. She was given drugs and she is now better. She cooks here,”Sani said.

“I was doing my business. But going to Kagarko and coming back here was a serious challenge so they gave me a job here.

“She is now doing well and we’ve been told that we will soon be discharged,” Sani added.

At the ward, a patient who apparently was beginning to regain his consciousness, said: “Alhaji, I was told my farm is still there as I left it. Even if you will bail me, let me go home and farm. I am well now.”

Abubakar Ali who said before now over 20 women always appear to him at different times and he will have sex with them, added that he had children with some of them.

According to him, as a result of the treatment, he no longer sees the women.

“I am not seeing any of them. They have stop coming. Release me so that I can to go and face my farm,” Ali said.

One of the workers at the centre who was brought from Sokoto chained, Aliyu Umar, said that he was not into drugs but just got the mad in a bush.

“I went into bush and that was what happened. My family launched a search and I was found in the bush and taken to this place. I am from Wamakko local government area. We are happy working here. We can’t pay him. Many have been healed. I was beating people anyhow before I was brought here,” he saikd.

Umar said that 20 of hispeers are working in the traditional hospital.

“It’s because of us they fixed this TV. Tune to Hausa channel,” one of the patients standing at the entrance of the locked ward told a staff who attempted to change the channel on a Startime decoder.

Most of the patients were taken to the centre violent but once treated and taken into the ward, their rehabilitation begins.

At the village, Naborgu has a CCTV camera he monitors all the wards from the comfort of his office.

The local authorities however do not recognise the centre and do not support the owner.

A staff of the health department of Keffi local government area of Nasarawa State who was not authorised to speak in the absence of the director, said that “we are not aware of the existence of the centre. The state government does not recognise it.”

A psychiatrist with the Kaduna State University Teaching Hospital (KASUTH), Dr Joseph Maigari told LEADERSHIP Weekend that there should be a verification exercise on whether it is possible for qualified medical experts to partner with such centres, adding that the Medical Council of Nigeria forbids that.

“For the Gauta community psychiatric hospital, we have to verify the claim that they have experts. The medical ethics forbid a medical doctor to collaborate with someone who is not a professional. That will not go down well with the Medical Council of Nigeria,” he said.

Maigari, who is a specialist in psychiatry, said that because of the economic realities in the country, many unqualified people are setting up psychiatric centres in many parts of northern Nigeria.

He said: “It depends on the problem affecting the persons that made them to go there. But before we get to that point, we have to know whether the person carrying out such services is a medical doctor, or he has the license in the first place for the purpose of such treatment.

“We have to know whether he has the license to run a hospital. He has to show that he has the capacity. He has to register his hospital with the state before he operates.

“The problem is that sometimes you have people that have worked in psychiatric hospitals maybe as nurses or other staff. They know some of the drugs they used to administer to these kinds of patients and can just administer it, which is wrong. It’s a major problem. But if the person is qualified, there is no problem but keeping such a crowd in one room is not advisable,” Maigari said.