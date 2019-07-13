COVER STORIES
My Secret Life : Stop Procrastinating, Start Now – Maria
Background
My name is Maria Omale. I was born on 2nd June, 1984 into the family of Mr and Mrs Musa C Shakuibo, indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, Abaji local government area. I am Gbagyi and the second of five children. I started my educational career at Sabon Gari Primary School, Abaji. From there, to St Peter’s College Toto, Nasarawa State where I had my junior secondary education. I later moved to Government Girls Science Secondary School, Kuje, Abuja where I completed my secondary education. I went further for IJMB at the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa and after completion I gained admission into the NTA Television College, Jos, an affiliate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for a bachelor’s degree.
Childhood
I grew up in a conducive and descent environment. My parents are wonderful people anyone would ever have. I’m from a Christian home and was brought up in the fear and ways of the Lord. I was also taught respect, obedience and being responsible. I’m fortunate to grow in company of my parents and siblings, it is a priceless experience and I will forever cherish the moments.
The Business
I went into the fashion business this year. The first step was establishing contacts with suppliers and I chose my suppliers because of the quality of their products and with the help of a friend, the partnership process went smooth. I run an online retail business with brand name Maris Fashion Palace and it entails displaying products via social media platforms like, Facebook and WhatsApp, when potential customers indicate interest and make payments, I deliver the chosen item to them. I sell fashion items and wears ranging from shoes, bags, wrappers, children wear and shoes as well as accessories like wristwatches and jewelries. I deliver nationwide.
What Makes You Different From Competitors?
The quality of my products, prices are cheap and deliveries are prompt.
Motivation
My love for the business and the quest to succeed.
Mentors
My aunty and friend Mrs Grace Uba, inspired me to do business.
Hobbies
Cooking, traveling, shopping, watching movies and household activities.
Dread
I always look forward to my goods arriving in good shape from suppliers and wish same for my deliveries to clients.
Challenges
There are times clients pick a product and I later discover it is out of stock or their size is not available.
Achievements
I’ve succeeded in getting an extra source of income.
Regrets
None.
Future Plan
To have a wider range of products and to increase my customer base.
Most Memorable Day
The day I gave birth to my son. This is because it’s every woman’s dream to have children after marriage and mine didn’t happen immediately until after six years. He arrived on 8th February, 2019 and the joy of being a mother cannot be explained. I’m always thankful to God for bringing Ethan into my life.
How Do You Balance Business, Profession With Family Life?
I apportion time for family matters and the business. It has not been easy but I’m doing the best I can to run all well.
Advice To Women
Do not stay idle, find something lucrative to do, no matter how small. Most big businesses started out small. There are lots of businesses to choose from, don’t be discouraged because with little or no capital, you can be a business owner. Stop procrastinating and start now.
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED7 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs