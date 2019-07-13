My Secret Life : Stop Procrastinating, Start Now – Maria

Background

My name is Maria Omale. I was born on 2nd June, 1984 into the family of Mr and Mrs Musa C Shakuibo, indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, Abaji local government area. I am Gbagyi and the second of five children. I started my educational career at Sabon Gari Primary School, Abaji. From there, to St Peter’s College Toto, Nasarawa State where I had my junior secondary education. I later moved to Government Girls Science Secondary School, Kuje, Abuja where I completed my secondary education. I went further for IJMB at the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa and after completion I gained admission into the NTA Television College, Jos, an affiliate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for a bachelor’s degree.

Childhood

I grew up in a conducive and descent environment. My parents are wonderful people anyone would ever have. I’m from a Christian home and was brought up in the fear and ways of the Lord. I was also taught respect, obedience and being responsible. I’m fortunate to grow in company of my parents and siblings, it is a priceless experience and I will forever cherish the moments.

The Business

I went into the fashion business this year. The first step was establishing contacts with suppliers and I chose my suppliers because of the quality of their products and with the help of a friend, the partnership process went smooth. I run an online retail business with brand name Maris Fashion Palace and it entails displaying products via social media platforms like, Facebook and WhatsApp, when potential customers indicate interest and make payments, I deliver the chosen item to them. I sell fashion items and wears ranging from shoes, bags, wrappers, children wear and shoes as well as accessories like wristwatches and jewelries. I deliver nationwide.

What Makes You Different From Competitors?

The quality of my products, prices are cheap and deliveries are prompt.

Motivation

My love for the business and the quest to succeed.

Mentors

My aunty and friend Mrs Grace Uba, inspired me to do business.

Hobbies

Cooking, traveling, shopping, watching movies and household activities.

Dread

I always look forward to my goods arriving in good shape from suppliers and wish same for my deliveries to clients.

Challenges

There are times clients pick a product and I later discover it is out of stock or their size is not available.

Achievements

I’ve succeeded in getting an extra source of income.

Regrets

None.

Future Plan

To have a wider range of products and to increase my customer base.

Most Memorable Day

The day I gave birth to my son. This is because it’s every woman’s dream to have children after marriage and mine didn’t happen immediately until after six years. He arrived on 8th February, 2019 and the joy of being a mother cannot be explained. I’m always thankful to God for bringing Ethan into my life.

How Do You Balance Business, Profession With Family Life?

I apportion time for family matters and the business. It has not been easy but I’m doing the best I can to run all well.

Advice To Women

Do not stay idle, find something lucrative to do, no matter how small. Most big businesses started out small. There are lots of businesses to choose from, don’t be discouraged because with little or no capital, you can be a business owner. Stop procrastinating and start now.