Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years on Thursday, July 11.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba on Thursday, extolled the administrative prowess and industrialisation agenda of the Akwa-Ibom State Governor, describing him as an uncommon professional, astute administrator and enthusiastic leader of inestimable value.

The Governor lauded the sterling and legendary contributions of Governor Udom Emmanuel, whose visionary and pragmatic leadership has lifted several Akwa-Ibom sons and daughters from poverty by way of job and wealth creation through the over seven industries he has attracted to the state.

“It is heart warming to note that you have through hard work, discipline and uncommon vision won the admiration and respect of Akwa-Ibom people and the nation at large.

“Your focus and commitment to the industrialisation and development of Akwa-Ibom State is legendary and worthy of commendation, he said adding “the people of Akwa-Ibom didn’t make any mistake when they overwhelmingly re-elected you for a second term in office to guarantee a brighter future ahead of them.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily rejoice with with a reputable politician, outstanding professional seasoned administrator, and my brother governor, His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Awka-Ibom state as he turns 53 years old today, July 11, 2019.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind.” He said.