Oxford Hotel: A Place You Can’t Forget

Towering above all other structures in the serene Suez Crescent of the Sani Abacha Estate located in the quiet part of Zone 4 in the Federal Capital City of Abuja is Oxford Hotel. In glimmering white, the edifice, which seats this hospitality facility, forms a cascading silhouette on the large expanse of land that hosts its parking lot thereby giving the whole scenery a picturesque look.

As the electronically-operated main door opens, the guest is ushered into an ambience of cool comfort. The atmosphere of the reception keeps a first timer wondering of what to expect in the 38 rooms, conference halls and board rooms which make up Oxford Hotel.

As the name Oxford strikes a chord of excellence in the academic world, so it does in the hospitality world of Abuja. The Hotel’s 38 rooms are made up of Royal, Grand, Queen and King’s capped with the Diplomatic Suite.

While taking LEADERSHIP Weekend on facility tour, the Operation manager, Mr. Samuel Moses, explains that the hotel has undergone another round of renovation and upgrading to make it more appealing and conducive to their numerous guests. The rooms are now stocked with ultra-modern state-of- the-arts amenities and equipment that could rival successfully any found in the finest hotels in the country.

“The management of the hotel takes the comfort and convenience of our guests very seriously; hence, it embarks on periodical renovation and upgrading of the facility. One of these has just been concluded. That is why any of our old guests, who come around now, may find it difficult to recognize the rooms as those they had stayed in before. A lot of improvement had been made and facilities upgraded,” Moses adds.

The General manager of the facility, Mr Gowin Apugo, while corroborating the operation manager adds that with the prevailing security challenges in the country, the hotel is not taking the security of lives and properties of its guests with levity hence it has also stepped up its security apparatus.

“Our guests are very dear to us. We cannot afford to take their security for granted. As a result of this, We have put in place adequate security measures to secure the lives and properties of our guests,” Apugo affirms.

While speaking with our correspondent, the Owner’s Representative, Mr David Onochie, says the hotel has not only undergone changes and upgrading in its facilities and amenities but also in its management.

“We are now a group of young people with vast experience and energy. We have been around in the hospitality world for a while and we have made this place one hotel you cannot but wish to visit again,” Onochie says.

At the front desk, our correspondent encounters a young couple about checking in. Mr and Mrs John Toriola say they were guests at the hotel when they were courting and now that they are married they have come back to spend their honeymoon.

“We have fond memories of the time we spent here. Now that we have just married, we decided to spend part of our honeymoon here before jetting out,” Julie, the new bride, tells our correspondent with a smile.

Also, Bassey Uduak, another guest that our correspondent encounters at the restaurant takes a brief time off his appealing plate of food to share his experience.

Beaming, he tells our correspondent, “One thing I can’t forget quickly is their food. I am a good cook myself. Therefore if I commend the quality of food here, you should know what I mean.”

As our correspondent rounds off the facility tour with Apugo and strolls off into the cool of the night, she can’t stop wondering whether or not she is still in Abuja as she feels entrapped in the coolness and serenity of Suez Crescent, Abacha Estate of Abuja which houses Oxford Hotel.