PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the Nigeria Immigration Service for e-registration, which will be carried out without payment or penalties.

He described the move as the federal government’s deliberate commitment to harnessing accurate data of its citizens and statistics of migrants, especially those who wish to stay beyond 90 days in Nigeria.

The president who assured the international community of his commitment to promoting the fundamental human rights of migrants, said that it is the responsibility of the government to know who it habours and their trade.

Represented at the official commissioning of the Migrant ‘e-Registration and the Passport Data Processing Centres” yesterday in Abuja, by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the president said that these centres are significant to the nation’s drive for robust internal security and national development.

He explained that while the Migrant e-Registration Centre will collate and store data of non-Nigerians within our shore, the Passport Application Processing Centre on the other hand will provide improved issuance of passport and eliminate touting as well as corruption in line with government’s policy on Ease of Doing Business, thus, promoting transparency and efficiency in service delivery.

The president said: “It is on this note therefore that I am declaring a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants already in the country to submit themselves to the Nigeria Immigration Service for the purpose of this registration which will be carried out without any payment or penalties.”

Buhari who said that his administration had approved a comprehensive passport reform aimed at enhancing the country’s identity management among other things, revealed that it was in line with the administration’s commitment to the Local Content Act.

He said: “I have directed that the production of passport be domesticated in Nigeria to build the capacity of indigenous firms and enable seamless service delivery. This must be done with care so that the process is not interrupted.

“The federal government under my watch will continue to support MDAs that have programmes and projects that will add value to governance and enhance national security. Therefore, I see these two major projects as laudable, timely and in synergy with the aspirations of this administration,” he added.

The comptroller-general of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said that the exercise points to the agecy’s commitment to harnessing accurate data of Nigerians and migrants alike.

According to him, the commissioning of the Migrant e-Registration Centre is significant as it starts the e-registration of all migrants in Nigeria.

He explained that the migrant registration, like the passport, will be linked with National Identity Ecosystem to generate a unique number that will eventually connect to all identity system in Nigeria.

The NIS boss added that the Immigration Regulation 2017, under Section 22 sub-section 1 and 2 provides that “the Service shall maintain a registry of immigrants” and “that a register of all immigrants shall be kept in the registry containing such information and particulars of an immigrant as the comptroller-general may from time to time direct. It is on this basis that I directed the register to be in an e-form.”

Meanwhile, Babandede has expressed the optimism the Service stands to benefit more from the presidential directive to domesticate the production of e-passport with Nigeria Security, Printing and Minting Company.

Babandede who was confident that it would end the incessant challenge of passport booklet scarcity, called on all the actors in the transition, including the Ministry of Interior, to ensure a smooth exercise to avoid disrupting their operation.

Buhari had on Thursday through his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, cancelled all e-passport printing contracts abroad, saying that it would now be the sole responsibility of the Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Company (NSPMC).

The NIS boss recalled that the Nigerian e-Passport was introduced in 2007 thereby making her one of the few countries to adopt the technology with the security features recommended by ICAO.

Babandede said that the multiple laser Image with holder’s image and date of birth, security Hologram in the data page, data and features that can only be viewed under ultra-viral light among others are unique to the passport.

He boasted that prominent among the features in the enhanced e-passport are the introduction of images of the Nigerian culture, tradition and landmarks. Some of these features can be seen in the visa pages. They include but are not limited to the following: the “Benin Mask” which is the symbol of Festac 77 (the face of Queen ldia of Benin) ,the mask is on every visa page in a collation setting for security purpose

Others are Zuma Rock, Argungu Festival, South Eastern chief exchanging pleasantries , an emir’s palace, herdsmen and their cattle, Dubar Festival, traffic scene in Lagos , Fulani milk maid, the Immigration Building in Abuja and the National Assembly

There are also the City Gate Abuja An oil rig, Efik dancers, Obudu Cattle Ranch and a boat regatta as well as the popular Eyo Masquerades.