NEWS
PMB Urged To Consider Akpabio For Minister
President Muhammadu has been urged to consider the former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godswilll Akpabio as he picks his Ministerial Team.
Akpabio was a former Senate minority leader and the national coordinator of the Presidential Support Committee, (PSC).
The Public Relations Director of Buhari Presidential Support Committee (PSC) Bridget Mlumun Anwulika Torbua who made the call in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja said to achieve a successful Change agenda he should appoint men with principles and policies like Senator Akpabio.
Torbua also called on President Buhari to appoint only competent and qualified personnel saying, by so doing they can be relevant and be able to produce results beyond expectation of an average Nigerians.
While commending Senator Akpabio for his contributions towards the success of the presidential election, she said; “I salute the courage and sacrifice you made. You braced the wind, defied the sun and rain to help President Buhari and the APC clinch Victory in the 2019 general election.
“Your effort is a resounding endorsement of loyalty and patriotism to our national cause, even as you have redoubled your efforts and commitment of winning more friends for our amiable President and Party.”
Torbua urged the president to realize that the challenges Nigerians faced in the past is different today due to globalization, adding that the times are different, the social issues are different, and our contenders are different.
MOST READ
Members Raise The Alarm Over Plans To Hijack C’ttees
Newly elected members of House of Representatives have raised the alarm over plans by returning members to sideline them and...
11 Faint In UNILORIN Stampede
Eleven students of the University of Ilorin were said to have fainted while writing their examinations at the institution’s computer-...
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, says it is challenging the Supreme Court judgment over party’s primaries at...
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
The chief whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he supports...
Poverty Is Fastest Growing Venture In Nigeria – Atiku
Former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has tasked...
Nigeria’s Challenges Surmountable, Says Ribadu, Imansuangbon, Moghalu
Leading politicians in the country have expressed optimism that there is hope for the nation, saying the current challenges facing...
No Regrets Introducing Sharia In Zamfara – Yerima
Former Zamfara State governor, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima has said that he has no regret introducing the Sharia legal system...
MOST POPULAR
-
SPONSORED20 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
Others20 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
-
FEATURED20 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
-
FEATURES20 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
WORLD11 hours ago
U.S. Govt Slams Facebook $5bn Fine Over Privacy Violations