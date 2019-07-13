Connect with us
NEWS

PMB Urged To Consider Akpabio For Minister

Published

8 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu has been urged to consider the former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godswilll Akpabio as he picks his Ministerial Team.

Akpabio was a former Senate minority leader and the national coordinator of the Presidential Support Committee, (PSC).

The Public Relations Director of Buhari Presidential Support Committee (PSC) Bridget Mlumun Anwulika Torbua who made the call in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja said to achieve a successful Change agenda he should appoint men with principles and policies like Senator Akpabio.

Torbua also called on President Buhari to appoint only competent and qualified personnel saying, by so doing they can be relevant and be able to produce results beyond expectation of an average Nigerians.

Bridget Mlumun Anwulika Torbua

Bridget Mlumun Anwulika Torbua

While commending Senator Akpabio for his contributions towards the success of the presidential election, she said; “I salute the courage and sacrifice you made. You braced the wind, defied the sun and rain to help President Buhari and the APC clinch Victory in the 2019 general election.

“Your effort is a resounding endorsement of loyalty and patriotism to our national cause, even as you have redoubled your efforts and commitment of winning more friends for our amiable President and Party.”

Torbua urged the president to realize that the challenges Nigerians faced in the past is different today due to globalization, adding that the times are different, the social issues are different, and our contenders are different.

Comments

