Riches Are Not My Problem

Dr Yakubu Haruna Ugwolawo, is the chairman and national coordinator of Buhari Agricultural Revolution Network (BARN). The old soldier, in this chat with JULIET KUYET BULUS reflects on his life as a youth, in service and as an elder statesman

When and where were you born?

I was born on 31st December, 1950 and I was born at Agbodu about six kilometres from my district headquarters, Ugwolawo, Kogi State.

How are you able to tell the exact time of your birth?

It wasn’t easy to record one’s date of birth at that time but I had an uncle that had already finished primary school, and he vividly told me that he recorded my birth. He also said, I was born at night, though from him, he said, the year 1950 was ending and we were crossing over to January 1st, 1951 but I came out before the new year. Maybe I would have been one of the first, born in 1951. Besides, it wasn’t easy getting educated people but that period children in school usually came back home for the Christmas holidays so, I guess that was also the reason I was opportune to have this record.

Which schools and or institutions did you attend?

There was a teacher, we called a Christian Religious Instructor (CRI) who happened to be a friend of my father, and seeing most of my father’s children not going to school, he appealed to my father to allow me. Meanwhile, my elder brothers were helping on the farm. At my first experience, I still recall trekking 10 kilometres to Agbodu for school in my village and stayed at Obagu, after about three days we set out for another 10 kilometres again to where I started my primary education at Ojajiobale.

Before leaving kindergarten to primary one, we had to take examination and the schools were not that available and most of us that made it went to various schools, and in my case, I went back to Ugwolawo, Qua Iboe Mission Primary School (QIM) and the headquarters at that time was Etinan, which later became Cross Rivers State. It was owned by the early missionaries that penetrated our area, Igala division of Kabba province, northern area. At Ugwolawo, the primary system was from class one to seven and I was one of the brilliant students in school, and I was loved by the teachers, they were proud of me. The teacher who taught me in class one, also taught me in class seven, this is because to teach class one, they had to go for the teachers grade three certificate, which was for them to be matured enough to handle the class as it was presumed the most difficult stage, and primary school leavers were not allowed to teach class one. Then many primary school leavers were teachers before enrolling for teacher education and so on. I was too engaged with school curriculum to notice any significant event.

I am the fifth child in the family but I was the first to be enrolled in school in my family. I had attained the age of nine before I started primary school but at the age of eight, I went to CRI not as a Christian. It was more like a kindergarten or nursery. In fact, before one is eligible for school those days, one will have to place their hand across their head, and if it touches the ear, it meant such a person was matured enough to start primary school.

I loved school, and each time I was leaving for school in the early morning, I would see people leaving Ugwolawo to their farms and in the afternoon we would meet when they are coming back from their farms. most of these people also had their children in school, though I was the only child in my community trekking long distance to school for seven years and to be frank, they saw me as someone with a bright future.

Back then, persuading parents to take their children to school was not easy because they preferred having them assist on the farm.

After primary education, I stayed home for some time as I didn’t go to secondary school immediately, I had to join the Igala Cooperative Union that was in the northern region and was helping farmers as they were interested in agriculture, so they set up functional cooperative movement in the region that in every native authority (local government) the Igala native authority was the second richest to Kano native authority, and we had over 41 in the 30 province of the north.

Working in the native authority was a good way of earning a living and at that time, we saw ships coming in from overseas in Idah which was the headquarters of the Igala native authority where we worked. Many things that are not seen today, were there at that time. We knew what a ship was, there was aerodrome in Idah that politicians made use of, from Kaduna, Lagos and each time we saw an airplane trying to land we would run towards the area. Another fascinating thing was that in Idah, every morning we had a water tap that does not exist today. We usually queue to fetch, one after the other, and people were disciplined enough to follow the queue. I stayed at Idah till 1968 but because of the deficiency of not going further academically, I read at home, and this was called examination success at the time, and I was able to make my five papers.

In 1969, having worked for about three years in the Igala Cooperative Union, I had to proceed to join the Nigerian Army in Lagos and I joined them on 17th November, 1969. Then we were trained at the Nigerian Army depot at Abeokuta, from there I went back to Apapa where I joined the Nigerian Army pay and records and was later changed to manning and record service. Currently, they are based in Lokoja.

At what age did you start work?

I was about 17 years old when I started work at the Igala Cooperative and that exposed me.

Why did you join the Nigerian army?

I had two brothers that were in the army, but it wasn’t enough motivation to enlist. I joined the army because I had interest, but initially I wasn’t enthusiastic about it. A friend of mine told me to accompany him from Obalende where we resided on a visit to my brother at Dodan Barracks to Apapa and I didn’t know he was going to join the army, and that was around October 1969. We were good friends and so I accompanied him, transportation from Obalende to Apapa, was about eight pence.

When we got to Apapa, we got into the Nigeria army pay and records, where the special enlistment was ongoing. People were being called to be on the queue and I sat far away, and soldiers began chasing people to the queue and I had to stand there. We were given tests and I was the best, but my friend did not make the list. I could not leave to Obalende as others left the vicinity because I had become a soldier, we had an entirely different treatment, they gave us kits immediately and made us put it on.

So, when I was going back to Obalende, I was a soldier, fully kitted and those who knew when I was leaving were surprised, they kept asking questions and I told them I’m now a soldier. I explained all that happened to my elder brother at home.

Would you say it was a deliberate decision or an accidental one?

Well, I wouldn’t have known until I got into the army. Initially like I said earlier, I never wanted to join the army. I preferred the Nigerian Police Force. I won’t say it was accidental but rather what God destined I would be and I have no regret being in the army for six years because it gave me the strength, courage, discipline that is required to be a man.

Yes, it wasn’t an institution I was supposed to belong, but I was largely loved by all and my decision to leave was not pleasant to the authority and I wouldn’t want to go into the details. They still found me efficient and I still am, the army gave me the impetus to do most of the things I’m engaged in. I never went to war but the kind of courage I had and still have in confronting problems shows that the army baked me sufficiently.

What rank did you attain in the army?

I was a sergeant but because of my intent to go back to school, I was declared absent without leave. So, I was detained, tried and demoted. Late Brigadier James Onoja was posted to the Nigerian army Manning and Records which used to be pay and records as the director and at the time he was a Colonel from Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State.

John Idachaba was a Major and the nomenclature was Inspector of Records and on a faithful day, they were going round the guard room, they saw us and asked why we were being detained, we told them and I was given the option to continue in the army or go back to school but I chose the latter. They wrote a letter of discharge, processed it and I left.

Looking back, do you have any misgivings leaving the army for school?

I had made up my mind to further my education and whenever I make up my mind on anything, nothing stops me from pushing to get it done. So, I have no second thought about the decision I took years ago. I also hold no grudge towards anyone because whatever happened to me, as a Muslim I regard it as the work of Almighty Allah. Today, I’m recounting this experience because I went through it.

Experience in the Nigerian Army?

It was an interesting experience because I continued my studies in the army and we also attended so many courses. We served in various departments and because of my ability, they kept on moving me from one department to the next, even where officers were to work, I wasn’t an officer. This was because of the attention I gave to every job I was to carryout.

What was it like growing up?

I was equally told about my upbringing because at that time I was a child and the way and manner I was treated was based on culture and tradition of the people, my father was a noble and powerful farmer in the community and was revered in the community especially by those around him. When I was given birth to, everyone was happy, probably because they wanted a little brother.

What challenges did you face, growing up?

I was the only person in my village, Agbodu, travelling every morning and afternoon to school at Ugwalawo and at one time they said kidnappers of those days, were abducting children and my mother feared for my life, she wanted to stop me from going to school. During the period someone in Ugwalawo agreed I stayed with them temporarily, and I did. It was a challenge because whenever I missed school for a day, my teachers would notice. In school I never settled for second position, and that kept me focused all the time. It was after I had finished primary school, that people from my village started enrolling their children in the same school. During the civil war, Idah was no longer safe for people because the Biafrans went there to drop bombs and many migrated from Idah to stay in villages.

How can you compare your time with what obtains today?

It was a simple village life and it was worth more than tons of dollars because the community lived as one though we had clans. In terms of ancestry, I come from Etutuobo.

My forefathers came from Bebeji in Kano around the 18th century and they came at the instance of the Attah Igala when there was war for them to render some assistance to the Attah Igala. After the war, he gave them a land, that place is today known as Angwa Atgune, it is close to Erane, a place where sacrifices were made to protect the entire Igala kingdom. He gave a portion of that land to my ancestors, and it was from there our progenitors left to Etutuobo.

My father left the clan to settle in Agbodu where I was born. Whenever they farmed and there was no longer space, they would move to a place that was free. When I was growing up, engaging in wrongdoing was a taboo. Every year when Igala’s were celebrating Ocho festival and others, in every community we would be given the oath of allegiance. It had to do with the breaking of kolanut and everyone in the community had to partake in it and it was to assure the community that you would not go near their wives, will not injure the feelings of another and live as one irrespective of the clan they belonged to.

The Igala Cooperative was originally amongst my people and there was not a wealthy man or a poor man in my community. Those days, no matter one’s vocation, everyone was into farming, and we had a central method of working on a person’s farm today and another’s the following day. We lived as a team in the community and whatever affects one, affects all. We were our brother’s keeper, and it was impossible for one to think that a man is old and would therefore not have anything to live on, this was because of the central farming method that existed.

The community met on several basis to share palm wine and other items. Death was not often as we have now, people grew as old as 100 years. Everyone participated in agriculture as the mainstream of the economy. Male children were usually happy working on farms with their fathers. Everything was functioning, the regional government farms owned by native authorities were demonstration farms for people to learn. The Igala Native Authority was divided into nine local governments and at that time it could be called a state. The native authority had free primary schools, free medical care.

Things were moving fine until the oil boom. That was when the problem began.

It is disappointing that we find ourselves where we are. To be honest, life was better in the 1960s than now.

During my time as a youth, we respected seniority. We had the age grade system. As in every locality, the most senior was in charge of a particular people and a clan. When the eldest dies, the next person to him, takes over and so it continued.

These days, there is no respect for age, experience, knowledge or anything, it is an all comer’s affair. For a young man to talk about marriage, he had to convince his parents that he was of age by owing a farm and a father would know if his son was strong enough to embark on the forever journey, a father would go to a father in-law to be, negotiations done neatly and the conduct of marriage was meant that it would last, was blessed. For a woman to have an affair with a man outside marriage was a taboo.

What is happening today is that we copy things wrongly from other countries and while they abhor what is harmful to their culture, without regard to our culture once we see it on television, social media, we adopt it as ours.

The issue of unemployment was also not there as everybody was employed. We learnt artisanship like tailoring, carpentry from the east because we are close to them. In a community social agreement with neighbours were kept unlike now, we defraud ourselves and in the end our praises are sang for doing wrong.

At that time the level of complicity to do wrong was low. People worked together for the good of all. Elders settled disputes in the community.

Young men that worked at the cooperative were looked up to and respected, our salary was N25 per month and it was impossible to use all the money because yam was just two shillings, and chicken was one shiling but today everything is on the high side. All these are reasons people feel the yester years would have been better than what we have today.

What presently occupies your day?

I’ve always had the intention of getting to the part of reformation, the dynamism that has ascended to our upbringing, I felt that something good must happen in our society. Nigeria as the most populous black country is nowhere today.

I joined politics to make a change that is desirable in a democratic setting and I am the chairman/coordinator of BARN. To take our rightful place among nations, many things need to be done.

However, I feel the change content needs to move well by being effective. When the president got into office, he had the strong desire to effect change immediately but that didn’t happen due to the rot on ground, but I believe it is achievable.

In western world, opposition parties join hands in building the country but this is not the case in Nigeria. There is no functional local government administration in the country and we can’t even talk about good primary health care and community development.

When did you get married?

I got married in November 1971 after the civil war. I was a soldier then and having gone past the war, soldiers were expected to rejoin with their families, and it became obvious to those of us who were younger to get married. I went back to the village and picked a woman of my choice from the same community that I felt would be able to keep me together.

How did you meet your wife?

We grew up in the same village, and when I told my father of my desire to get married, he asked if I would like to get married to her and I agreed. It was not like we shared any understanding before that time, but I and my father went to her parents, we negotiated, and she agreed to my proposal. I paid N40 as dowry, we went through all traditional requirements and eventually got married and we are very happy even to this day. Our children have grown up and have their families.

How many children do you have?

I belong to the old creation and we don’t normally mention the number of our children. My children are seven, but I won’t count my grandchildren.

Present challenges

It is a public outcry, first I believe we came into the world to fill a short space, so riches are not my problem. My concern is what happens in the country. To be able to contribute my quota to the country.

I have served as stakeholder in Benue Agricultural Cooperative Federation and apart from that, my line of thinking is finding a better way to manage the economy and society. The system in the country is unorganized and we have also abandoned the traditional system, so we are neither here nor there.

With these challenges, we came together to form the National Agricultural Cooperative Organisation in 2016. We have members in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

You know the president has interest in agriculture and wants to take the country out of food importation. We celebrated exploitation and sale of oil but that has again created a problem. We need agriculture to occupy the place it did in the 1960s for the good of all and betterment of the country.

Now, having done this, we added what is called Buhari Agricultural Revolution Network (BARN). It is a non-governmental organization, the other one is registered with the ministry of agriculture to be able to institute actions that will enhance our communal interest in agriculture.

We want most of our members across the country to be beneficiaries of the cooperative business model.

I want to assist the country in the mobilization and organization of farming and farmers. We want to have successful farmers like they have in other countries. In America about two per cent are farmers while in Nigeria 80 per cent are farmers. The level of industrialisation and technology has made it possible that the two per cent to be able to feed the entire nation. In this country we can use the advantage we have in agriculture to give Nigeria a leverage. As we get into the next level, whoever will be the minister of agriculture needs to be aware of the value of agriculture as this will spur us to do more and create employment. It shouldn’t be an on and off arrangement but should be priortised.

Where were you on 1st October 1960 during the country’s independence?

Self-governance had already been instituted in the northern region, east and west. We were working towards independence, we were being taught about it and being reminded. It felt like, as soon as the white men leave the country things will get better. Everyone was pointing to themselves as the next president of the country and everyone was working to ensure it came sooner than later and it did.

Transition was beautiful, in every village we were given a cups, flags and we participated during the march. At that point we thought our problems had ended. It felt like we were advancing from the dark age to light as the radios kept mentioning names of notable leaders of each region.

Have your hopes been met?

Back then the history we were studying was North America, Britain, Russia. We celebrated their developmental strides and grew up with the mindset that Nigeria will be greater than those countries because we had everything working and we were given hope. Again, we were young and didn’t know the struggle involved at the higher level. We didn’t know of the bickering and issues that later emanated during the census conducted and re-conducted. It lingered till 1965 with the issues from election, census and all, and the military capitalized upon it to carry out the 15th January 1966 coup.

Back to your question, I wouldn’t say all my hopes have been met or not. In any case as at the time of independence, I was only about 10 so I wasn’t looking up to anything because I didn’t understand the issues on ground. Be that as it may, I would say we have made progress, we could have done better, but we are moving.

What advice do you have for the younger generation?

Love one another for peaceful co-existence. The economy has been battered but we can still get it working. It is now the youth agenda for the country. The youths have imbibed the get quick rich syndrome by cutting corners to be rich, we should be able to earn our living because we cannot depend on manna from heaven. All round education is important, the youths are not in isolation, Sir Ahmadu Bello was a youth under 40 or about that when he was Premier, same with Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo. We are not planning so we cannot blame the youths but that is no excuse for the youths to be wayward.