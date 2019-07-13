Tribunal: A’Ibom Group Cautions APC Against Raising False Alarm

Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC has been advised to exercise restraint and desist from raising false alarm against the ongoing election petition tribunal in the State.

This was the position of Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM, in response to baseless allegations made by the opposition party during a press conference in Uyo, today.

In a press release signed by its Secretary General, Samuel Abasiekong Esq., the group reminded the APC that making unsubstantiated claims about the tribunal was childish and unfounded.

Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the APC, in the press conference claimed that it has established that Hon. Justice Jennifer Mbalamen Ijohor, who is the Chairman of Panel 2, National and State House of Assembly Election Petition in Akwa Ibom State, has a strong family relationship with a PDP stalwart, and so, there is a clear conflict of interest in her work.

However, the sociopolitical group questioned the timing of these allegations.

“Is it not suspicious that APC and its candidates waited for all its witnesses in the National and State Assembly petition tribunal to runoff their testimonies and the tribunal reached the critical stage of giving judgement before they suddenly began to cry wolf? Had the judgement favoured them would they have raised these false alarm?

“Like we have always stated, the APC in Akwa Ibom State is a an assemblage of political jobbers, who do not have any concrete political structure or real followers except hired crowd and paid agents on social media.

” We are aware that almost all those so called APC candidates for State House of Assembly elections had accepted defeat at the polls, knowing they did not prepare for it and had no money to pay for litigation.

“Our intelligence also revealed that Mr. Ekere did this to support his case at the Governorship election petition tribunal; intending to sustain the impression that APC is on ground and stood a chance of winning at Local Government Areas. Whereas the truth as variously confessed by APC witnesses is that the party failed woefully because it intended to rely on violence and federal might to win through rigging”.

On the claims of threat to life, AILM questioned the authenticity of these allegations, drawing attention of the public to several antics of the petitioner to have the tribunal relocated from the State.

” We are not surprised by these claims of threat to life, in fact it was expected because the APC, who is the petitioner in these matters had tried in many ways to have the tribunal relocated to Abuja. As confirmed by Chairman of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Justice A. W. Yakubu, there were series of petitions against the sitting of the tribunal in Uyo.

“Our take on this allegation is that in the State, APC is known for violence and intimidation. Just as the foremost leader of APC, Senator J J. Udoedeghe rightly stated before election. We urge the party to look inwards to identify those behind these alleged threats.

“However, we pray that investigations. into these allegations be commenced by relevant security agencies.”