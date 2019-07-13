COVER STORIES
Tuberculosis: Nigeria Needs $310m To Bridge Funding Gap By 2030
The national coordinator, Stop TB partnership Nigeria, Dr Adebola Lawanso, has said that Nigeria needs $310m to bridge TB finding gap by 2030.
Lawason, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said Lagos State has the highest burden for TB in the country while linking it to the population of the state.
Represented by Dr Ahmed Mohammad of the Federal Ministry of Health, Lawason said funding from the federal government and international donations for the control of this deadly disease, unfortunately, has been grossly inadequate.
According to him, “The country needs 76 per cent more funding for TB control compared to the current funding level if we are to end TB in 2030. Other sources of funding are thus required if the country is to meet this target.
“Very little has been done to involve corporate, financial and oil and gas sectors as is being done in other countries, to make up the difference in funding.”
The 2018 WHO Global TB reported that Nigeria is among the 10 countries that accounted for 64 per cent of the global gap in TB case finding with India and has the highest TB burden in Africa and ranked 6th in the world.
Part of efforts aimed at reserving this trend, Lawason said, include house to house case searches in specific areas known to have high burden of TB, engagement of patent medicine vendors and community pharmacists in the active case findings by referring presumptive TB cases to the DOTS centres and intra facility active case search especially in facilities with high burden of patients’ patronage through outpatient departments screening of all visiting patients.
In his opening remarks, Prof Lovett Lawson, said TB is an airborne disease that affects all categories of people globally regardless of economic status.
He also said that the purpose of the media briefing was to inform the general public on the two major events planned for this month, which are the National TB conference and the Lagos TB dinner Forum.
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED7 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs