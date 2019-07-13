Tuberculosis: Nigeria Needs $310m To Bridge Funding Gap By 2030

The national coordinator, Stop TB partnership Nigeria, Dr Adebola Lawanso, has said that Nigeria needs $310m to bridge TB finding gap by 2030.

Lawason, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said Lagos State has the highest burden for TB in the country while linking it to the population of the state.

Represented by Dr Ahmed Mohammad of the Federal Ministry of Health, Lawason said funding from the federal government and international donations for the control of this deadly disease, unfortunately, has been grossly inadequate.

According to him, “The country needs 76 per cent more funding for TB control compared to the current funding level if we are to end TB in 2030. Other sources of funding are thus required if the country is to meet this target.

“Very little has been done to involve corporate, financial and oil and gas sectors as is being done in other countries, to make up the difference in funding.”

The 2018 WHO Global TB reported that Nigeria is among the 10 countries that accounted for 64 per cent of the global gap in TB case finding with India and has the highest TB burden in Africa and ranked 6th in the world.

Part of efforts aimed at reserving this trend, Lawason said, include house to house case searches in specific areas known to have high burden of TB, engagement of patent medicine vendors and community pharmacists in the active case findings by referring presumptive TB cases to the DOTS centres and intra facility active case search especially in facilities with high burden of patients’ patronage through outpatient departments screening of all visiting patients.

In his opening remarks, Prof Lovett Lawson, said TB is an airborne disease that affects all categories of people globally regardless of economic status.

He also said that the purpose of the media briefing was to inform the general public on the two major events planned for this month, which are the National TB conference and the Lagos TB dinner Forum.