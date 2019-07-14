Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict

Published

16 mins ago

on

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, says it is challenging the Supreme Court judgment over party’s primaries at tribunal.

The former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, disclosed this at the weekend, while meeting with party supporters at his country home, Talata-Mafara.

Yari said that, the resolution of the APC is to challenge the Supreme Court judgement and INEC declaration as a law-abiding party.

“We shall continue to follow legal means, to seek for redress in the court”, he added.

According to him, the trial will soon commence sitting on the matter, we are hopeful, the outcome of the tribunal would be favourable to the party.

“As law abiding citizens, we shall continue to struggle for our rights”, he added.

Yari urged APC members to remain calm and always work for the interest of the party, saying that the APC is working to ensure that its members in the state benefit from various federal government programmes and projects.

Earlier, the state party chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, said the meeting was part of the activities of the party to remain focused on its programmes.

“We plan to be holding meetings with the party leader, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, from time to time in order to encourage and show solidarity and support to him.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

Community Leaders Urge Ihedioha To Probe Okorocha

Hundreds of Imo community leaders under the aegis of Association of Imo State Indigenous Town Unions (AISITU), stormed the Government...
NEWS10 mins ago

Members Raise The Alarm Over Plans To Hijack C’ttees

Newly elected members of House of Representatives have raised the alarm over plans by returning members to sideline them and...
EDUCATION14 mins ago

11 Faint In UNILORIN Stampede

Eleven students of the University of Ilorin were said to have fainted while writing their examinations at the institution’s computer-...
POLITICS16 mins ago

APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, says it is challenging the Supreme Court judgment over party’s primaries at...
POLITICS20 mins ago

I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu

The chief whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he supports...
NEWS22 mins ago

Poverty Is Fastest Growing Venture In Nigeria – Atiku

Former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has tasked...
NEWS24 mins ago

Nigeria’s Challenges Surmountable, Says Ribadu, Imansuangbon, Moghalu

Leading politicians in the country have expressed optimism that there is hope for the nation, saying the current challenges facing...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: