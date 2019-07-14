APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, says it is challenging the Supreme Court judgment over party’s primaries at tribunal.

The former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, disclosed this at the weekend, while meeting with party supporters at his country home, Talata-Mafara.

Yari said that, the resolution of the APC is to challenge the Supreme Court judgement and INEC declaration as a law-abiding party.

“We shall continue to follow legal means, to seek for redress in the court”, he added.

According to him, the trial will soon commence sitting on the matter, we are hopeful, the outcome of the tribunal would be favourable to the party.

“As law abiding citizens, we shall continue to struggle for our rights”, he added.

Yari urged APC members to remain calm and always work for the interest of the party, saying that the APC is working to ensure that its members in the state benefit from various federal government programmes and projects.

Earlier, the state party chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, said the meeting was part of the activities of the party to remain focused on its programmes.

“We plan to be holding meetings with the party leader, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, from time to time in order to encourage and show solidarity and support to him.”