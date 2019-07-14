NEWS
Bagudu Sympathises With Flood Victims, Pledges Assistance
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sympathised with victims of the Shiko village in Dadi local government area over the destruction of the houses by the recent flood which ravaged their communities.
The governor, while sympathising with the victims, pledged the state ’s assistance and pledged to immediately commence repairs of all damaged structures at the Junior Secondary School, Shiko, Primary Health Care Centre and other infrastructures which had their rooftops blown off by the wind.
He advised the community to actively participate in the supervision of projects being executed in their areas towards ensuring quality jobs by contractors as well as embarking on self-help projects for their benefits.
The governor then interacted with primary school pupils in the area and asked them if they were given breakfast and was told that the contractor had not provided them with meals, which did not go down well with the governor.
Bagudu rebuked the officials of Ministry of Education for lack of supervision on the school feeding program and warned all contractors to ensure regular supply of meals or have their contracts revoked.
He commended traditional rulers in the area for their support, ‘‘we have enjoyed tremendous support from traditional leaders, which resulted in the achievements recorded by my government”, he said.
Earlier, the school principal, Malam Abubakar Mohammed Fingilla, told the governor that the school was in need of more land for expansion and appealed for deployment of more teachers as well as construction of a football pitch.
MOST READ
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
Youngest African Presidents
Ethiopian Prime Minister , Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years old. Born on August 15, 1976 in...
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse
Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS10 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Urged To Consider Akpabio For Minister
-
WORLD22 hours ago
U.S. Govt Slams Facebook $5bn Fine Over Privacy Violations
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NIS Issues 22,650 Passports In Edo In 6 Months
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Chromosomal Abnormality: Every Pregnant Woman Needs NIFTY Pre-natal Testing – Dr Ajayi
-
AFRICA9 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents