Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Bagudu Sympathises With Flood Victims, Pledges Assistance

Published

11 hours ago

on

Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sympathised  with victims of the Shiko village in Dadi local government area over the destruction of the houses by the recent flood which ravaged their communities.

The governor, while sympathising with the victims, pledged the state ’s assistance and pledged to immediately commence repairs of all damaged structures at the Junior Secondary School, Shiko, Primary Health Care Centre and  other infrastructures which had their rooftops blown off by the wind.

He advised the community to actively participate in the supervision of projects being executed in their areas towards ensuring quality jobs by contractors as well as embarking on self-help projects for their benefits.

The governor then interacted with primary school pupils in the area and asked them if they were given breakfast and was told that the contractor had not provided them with meals, which did not go down well with the governor.

Bagudu rebuked the officials of Ministry of Education for lack of supervision on the school feeding program and warned all contractors to ensure regular supply of meals or have their contracts revoked.

He commended traditional rulers in the area for their support, ‘‘we have enjoyed tremendous support from traditional leaders, which resulted in the achievements recorded by my government”, he said.

Earlier, the school principal, Malam Abubakar Mohammed Fingilla, told the governor that the school was in need of more land for expansion and appealed for deployment of more teachers as well as construction of a football pitch.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS59 mins ago

Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
NEWS1 hour ago

PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
NEWS1 hour ago

BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
NEWS2 hours ago

Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open

As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
AFRICA9 hours ago

Youngest African Presidents

Ethiopian Prime Minister ,  Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years  old. Born  on August 15, 1976 in...
LABOUR MATTERS10 hours ago

Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede

Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
POLITICS10 hours ago

When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse

Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: