Christians Should Imbibe Bible Principles

Published

10 hours ago

on

Christians have been urged to live by the ideals and tenets of Christianity so that Nigeria can develop.

The former executive secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr John Kennedy Opara, said, carnal living among Christians has contributed to the growth of insecurity in Nigeria.

He said this has also given birth to the growth of deviants and irresponsible youths in the country.

Opara disclosed this recently, in Abuja at the National Bible Memorisation and Quiz Competition with the theme, “That I May Know Him.”

The former CAN scribe said, “When you know God, you will do things that will benefit people without you knowing.”

He encouraged the youth to continually spend time to fellowship with the word of God and accepting to do what is right, according to what Jesus Christ did while he was on earth.

He added that the programme was organised to catch the young ones in God’s ways in order to make them great and better leaders.

Opara also said that the kidnappers and other insecurity challenges Nigeria is facing are because people do not know and fear God.

He noted that what binds us together as a country is bigger than what we see.

Also speaking, the acting general secretary of Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Barrister Daramola J B said the training will help children and adults to study and know the bible off heart

According to him, “If you have something written in the tablet of your heart, it is very difficult to forget about it.”

 

Comments

