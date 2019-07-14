NEWS
Christians Should Imbibe Bible Principles
Christians have been urged to live by the ideals and tenets of Christianity so that Nigeria can develop.
The former executive secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr John Kennedy Opara, said, carnal living among Christians has contributed to the growth of insecurity in Nigeria.
He said this has also given birth to the growth of deviants and irresponsible youths in the country.
Opara disclosed this recently, in Abuja at the National Bible Memorisation and Quiz Competition with the theme, “That I May Know Him.”
The former CAN scribe said, “When you know God, you will do things that will benefit people without you knowing.”
He encouraged the youth to continually spend time to fellowship with the word of God and accepting to do what is right, according to what Jesus Christ did while he was on earth.
He added that the programme was organised to catch the young ones in God’s ways in order to make them great and better leaders.
Opara also said that the kidnappers and other insecurity challenges Nigeria is facing are because people do not know and fear God.
He noted that what binds us together as a country is bigger than what we see.
Also speaking, the acting general secretary of Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Barrister Daramola J B said the training will help children and adults to study and know the bible off heart
According to him, “If you have something written in the tablet of your heart, it is very difficult to forget about it.”
MOST READ
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
Youngest African Presidents
Ethiopian Prime Minister , Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years old. Born on August 15, 1976 in...
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse
Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS10 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Urged To Consider Akpabio For Minister
-
WORLD22 hours ago
U.S. Govt Slams Facebook $5bn Fine Over Privacy Violations
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NIS Issues 22,650 Passports In Edo In 6 Months
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Chromosomal Abnormality: Every Pregnant Woman Needs NIFTY Pre-natal Testing – Dr Ajayi
-
AFRICA9 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents