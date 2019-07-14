Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Community Leaders Urge Ihedioha To Probe Okorocha

Published

2 mins ago

on

Hundreds of Imo community leaders under the aegis of Association of Imo State Indigenous Town Unions (AISITU), stormed the Government House and demanded the probe of immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha.

This is, as they called for the retrieval of all lands forcefully collected by Okoracha and his family members.

The national president, Chief Emeka Diwe, and all president generals of the autonomous communities in the state led them.

The protesters, who caused traffic gridlock, blocked the convoy of Governor Emeka Ihedioha from driving out.

According to them, during the governance of Okorocha, which they described as “ruinous misrule”, the state went through a lot of untold financial hemorrhage, as resources were frittered away and public assets looted and converted to private use.

The community leaders demanded that Okorocha, who is currently serving as Senator representing Imo West, and his cronies be made to refund the sum of N21.6billion stolen from the local government system; as well as N96billion stolen from the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

The protesters listed almost 20 choice properties scattered round the state, which they said Okorocha and his family members illegally and forcefully acquired from people, including Spibat estate, owned by the former governor, all the markets, over which they alleged Okorocha now has 30 per cent ownership, House of Freeda malls in Nigeria owned by Uloma, Okorocha’s first daughter.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 mins ago

Community Leaders Urge Ihedioha To Probe Okorocha

Hundreds of Imo community leaders under the aegis of Association of Imo State Indigenous Town Unions (AISITU), stormed the Government...
NEWS9 mins ago

Members Raise The Alarm Over Plans To Hijack C’ttees

Newly elected members of House of Representatives have raised the alarm over plans by returning members to sideline them and...
EDUCATION13 mins ago

11 Faint In UNILORIN Stampede

Eleven students of the University of Ilorin were said to have fainted while writing their examinations at the institution’s computer-...
POLITICS15 mins ago

APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, says it is challenging the Supreme Court judgment over party’s primaries at...
POLITICS19 mins ago

I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu

The chief whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he supports...
NEWS21 mins ago

Poverty Is Fastest Growing Venture In Nigeria – Atiku

Former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has tasked...
NEWS23 mins ago

Nigeria’s Challenges Surmountable, Says Ribadu, Imansuangbon, Moghalu

Leading politicians in the country have expressed optimism that there is hope for the nation, saying the current challenges facing...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: