Don't Abandon Projects, FCDA Tells Contractors

7 hours ago

The executive secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, has appealed to contractors in the Federal Capital Territory to be patriotic and to avoid the practice of abandoning project sites at the slightest excuse. 

Speaking after a visit to project sites in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jibrin stated that he is always willing and ready to partner with any serious-minded contractor to solve any obstacle inhibiting the prompt execution of any project in the territory.

He therefore promised that he and his management team would make more regular visits to project sites to enable them to assess the quality of works and also ensure the prompt resolution of bottle-necks impeding the smooth and speedy implementation of on-going contracts.

The executive secretary also inspected on-going provision of engineering infrastructure to Ngwa Street, off Funmilayo Ransome Kuti Street, Area 3, Garki where he commended the contractor M/S Gas Contracting Co. Ltd for the quality of work.

He, along with his team also visited the he Fisherman Village located at the Jabi Lake Resort, where he directed that a comprehensive report on all illegal activities such as farming and others threatening the dam should be submitted to his office for immediate attention.

