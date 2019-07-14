COVER STORIES
Expired Tomato Paste From Iran Floods Nigerian Market
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has raised the alarm over the importation of expired and low quality tomato paste from Iran.
It warned that the expired product was injurious to health and mandated all concerned officers of the service to do all within their power to retrieve the product from circulation.
In a memo dated July 5, 2019 and tagged, “Re: Importation of expired Iranian Tomato paste”, obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday newspaper yesterday, the Comptroller General of the service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) directed all Customs Area Comptrollers, head of the Federal Operations Units and head of units at all seaports, airports and land borders to be at alert.
The memo which was signed by the Deputy Comptroller General, Tariff and Trade, Isa Talatu, directed strict compliance by the service heads.
The memo reads, “It has been reported that six containers of expired and low quality Iranian tomato paste , SHIRIN ASAL MY TOMATO, with brix 20-22 instead of the recommended brix 27-29, has been imported into the country by M.T.V investment limited.
“Consumption of the paste is said to be harmful to human health. Consequently, all CACs are directed to put appropriate mechanism in place to debar entry of the said paste and liaise with relevant agencies to forestall distribution and consumption.”
MOST READ
Community Leaders Urge Ihedioha To Probe Okorocha
Hundreds of Imo community leaders under the aegis of Association of Imo State Indigenous Town Unions (AISITU), stormed the Government...
Members Raise The Alarm Over Plans To Hijack C’ttees
Newly elected members of House of Representatives have raised the alarm over plans by returning members to sideline them and...
11 Faint In UNILORIN Stampede
Eleven students of the University of Ilorin were said to have fainted while writing their examinations at the institution’s computer-...
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, says it is challenging the Supreme Court judgment over party’s primaries at...
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
The chief whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he supports...
Poverty Is Fastest Growing Venture In Nigeria – Atiku
Former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has tasked...
Nigeria’s Challenges Surmountable, Says Ribadu, Imansuangbon, Moghalu
Leading politicians in the country have expressed optimism that there is hope for the nation, saying the current challenges facing...
MOST POPULAR
-
SPONSORED20 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
Others21 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
-
FEATURED20 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
-
FEATURES20 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
WORLD11 hours ago
U.S. Govt Slams Facebook $5bn Fine Over Privacy Violations