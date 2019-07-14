SPORTS
Federer, Djokovic Lock Horns For Wimbledon Title
Already the all-time leader in grand slam victories, Roger Federer can win a 21st grand slam title and ninth Wimbledon crown today when he squares off against rival Novak Djokovic in a highly-anticipated men’s final at Centre Court of the All England Club.
The 2019 Wimbledon final features the top seed, defending champion and No. 1 player in the world (Djokovic) against the second seed, top Wimbledon champion of all-time and No. 3-ranked player (Federer). Djokovic enters the Wimbledon 2019 men’s final having dispatched Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets. Federer also needed four sets to defeat another rival, Rafael Nadal. Sunday’s match
Roger Federer admits clashes with Novak Djokovic can be “brutal” for the loser given how well matched the two players are, but he is relishing Sunday’s Wimbledon final.
There will be no surprises against Novak Djokovic, acknowledges the Swiss great, with a “brutal, tough” Wimbledon final expected.
The two are certainly no strangers to one another, playing 47 times on the ATP Tour with Djokovic edging the overall record on 25 wins.
The world number one has also won their past two contests at Wimbledon and Federer expects fine margins to decide a hard-fought affai
“It’s the same as going into a Rafa match,” the Swiss said. “I think the moment you’ve played somebody probably more than 15 times, especially in recent years also a few times, there’s not that much more left out there.
“When you know where the players go when it really matters, how much can you still surprise somebody?
“We had a great match against each other in Paris just recently [Djokovic won 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 7-6 (7-3)]. I hope we can back it up from there.”
Federer’s preparation for the showpiece will be limited, but he is confident he is well set to continue his fine form at Wimbledon.
Djokovic, chasing his fifth Wimbledon title, said “This has been the dream tournament for me since I was a child,” said 32-year-old Djokovic.
“So to be in another final is a dream come true. Regardless of the history and many finals I’ve played, playing finals at Wimbledon is something different so I’ll definitely enjoy that experience and I will play my best against Federer.
MOST READ
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
Youngest African Presidents
Ethiopian Prime Minister , Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years old. Born on August 15, 1976 in...
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse
Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS9 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Urged To Consider Akpabio For Minister
-
WORLD22 hours ago
U.S. Govt Slams Facebook $5bn Fine Over Privacy Violations
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NIS Issues 22,650 Passports In Edo In 6 Months
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Chromosomal Abnormality: Every Pregnant Woman Needs NIFTY Pre-natal Testing – Dr Ajayi
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
AFRICA8 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents