BUSINESS
Glo Subscribers Get 6GB Free Data On Samsung Smartphones
Globacom subscribers are to enjoy data bundle offers on smartphones purchased in the open market throughout the country.
Previously, Globacom’s data bundle offers were restricted to only smartphones procured at designated Globacom retail outlets, Gloworld shops.
Tagged Smart Phone Data Bundle Offer, the new package allows any customer who buys Samsung devices from the open market to enjoy the free data bundled with their smartphones.
Globacom in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that “in conjunction with Samsung, the Smart Phone Data Bundle Offer would be available for our customers who prefer to purchase select Samsung devices in the open market across the country.
It added that all qualifying devices will be labelled to reflect that the data bundle offer is available on them.
According to the company, the new offer gives a subscriber who purchases select Samsung smartphone worth less than N80,000, an instant 500 MB data. Thereafter, the subscriber gets additional 500MB every 10 days for additional 5 months upon a cumulative recharge of N500 per month.
On purchase of any Samsung Smartphone which costs between N81,000 and N150,000, the subscriber gets 750MB for 10 days and an additional 750MB per month for the next 5 months, while on purchase of the Samsung smartphone that is worth more than N 150,000, gives the subscriber an immediate 1GB free data and additional 1GB free data every month for additional 5 months.
“To enjoy this offer, all a subscriber needs to do is to buy a qualifying Samsung smartphone with Glo Sticker, and insert a new or existing Glo SIM. He or she will then get an instant data bundle. The next free data bundle will be given upon a cumulative recharge of N500 every month for additional 5 months, the statement explained.
Globacom had in the past launched several consumer-friendly offers such as the Smartphone Festival, which gives the best deals on the latest smartphones and accessories with exciting rewards.
MOST READ
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
Youngest African Presidents
Ethiopian Prime Minister , Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years old. Born on August 15, 1976 in...
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse
Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS9 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Urged To Consider Akpabio For Minister
-
WORLD22 hours ago
U.S. Govt Slams Facebook $5bn Fine Over Privacy Violations
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NIS Issues 22,650 Passports In Edo In 6 Months
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Chromosomal Abnormality: Every Pregnant Woman Needs NIFTY Pre-natal Testing – Dr Ajayi
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
AFRICA9 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents