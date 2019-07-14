Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu

Published

20 mins ago

on

The chief whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he supports the establishment of Ruga settlement, adding that the policy worked well when he introduced it.

According to Kalu, the controversy over the suspended Ruga policy of the federal government is unnecessary.

Fielding questions from journalists on national issues in Abuja, on Friday, Senator Kalu said appointments of service chiefs should be spread across the six geo- polical zones in the mode of constitutional provision of one minister per state.

He disclosed that a bill to that effect, may come up in the Senate as a way of allaying the fears of marginalisation from any segment of the country.

“In terms of appointments, because the constitution says that every state should have at least one minister, that is statutory. It is good to also spread the service chiefs, which I will like, people in the Senate to bring a bill. So, we can make a bill that every region must have a service chief”, he said.

While the service chiefs are the chief of Defence Staff, chief of Army Staff, chief of Naval Staff, chief of Air staff and the inspector general of police, heads of strategic security outfits in this context are those of the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and political appointees such as National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Minister of Defence.

The Senate Whip, however, added that in as much as appointees in such category are more or less, personal staff of the president, Nigerians should focus attention more on service delivery of whoever is in power than the nature or composition of his appointees within the security circle.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari, in spite of alleged lopsidedness of appointments being attached to his government, has done more for the Southeastern geopolitical zone than any other previous government in terms of projects execution.

He said, “When you look at it, service chiefs are like personal staff of the president, they are not really constitutionally owned because you only work with military men you trust. That is the truth whether you want to hear that or not.

The recently suspended policy on Ruga settlement, according to him, was not properly marketed to Nigerians, particularly those in the southern and north central axis.

The policy, he disclosed, was perfectly implemented by him in Abia State in 2001, when he was governor without generating any controversy let alone mistrust or suspicion between Abians and their brothers from the North or other categories of Nigerians resident there.

“Wen people talk about Ruga, I wonder, in 2001, I initiated the Ruga practice in Abia. In Lokpanta, I built it and the cows were being sold in Umuahia and Abah. In 2001, I invited the Hausa Community and they said Umuahia and Aba we needed to decongest.

“I had meeting with the communities and they agreed in Lokpanta and that is the biggest cow market, both southeast and southsouth of Nigeria today. So, it is about the attitude of people to issues.

“Yes, Federal Government should always do very serious and extensive consultation whenever they want to embark on such issues. It is not just to go and put a deliberate policy and say I want to do Ruga. If people in villages don’t understand what Ruga means, they will panic and say they want to kill all of them.

“Some of us are the largest sellers of cow. I started selling cow as far back as when I was in the university, I am still selling cows till tomorrow because it is profitable, so most of the cows you see are not owned by Hausa people.

“We trade on cows. So people should have information because information is power and power is information”, he explained.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

Community Leaders Urge Ihedioha To Probe Okorocha

Hundreds of Imo community leaders under the aegis of Association of Imo State Indigenous Town Unions (AISITU), stormed the Government...
NEWS11 mins ago

Members Raise The Alarm Over Plans To Hijack C’ttees

Newly elected members of House of Representatives have raised the alarm over plans by returning members to sideline them and...
EDUCATION14 mins ago

11 Faint In UNILORIN Stampede

Eleven students of the University of Ilorin were said to have fainted while writing their examinations at the institution’s computer-...
POLITICS17 mins ago

APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, says it is challenging the Supreme Court judgment over party’s primaries at...
POLITICS20 mins ago

I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu

The chief whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he supports...
NEWS22 mins ago

Poverty Is Fastest Growing Venture In Nigeria – Atiku

Former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has tasked...
NEWS24 mins ago

Nigeria’s Challenges Surmountable, Says Ribadu, Imansuangbon, Moghalu

Leading politicians in the country have expressed optimism that there is hope for the nation, saying the current challenges facing...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: