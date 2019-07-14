Others
IPC Set To Unveil Book On Media, Elections
The Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos Mr. Lanre Arogundade said plans are afoot to unveil a new practical oriented and professionally focused election reporting book.
Arogundade said the book, titled, ‘Media and Elections: Professional Responsibilities of Journalists’ authored by him is written in the context of enhancing the understanding of journalists on their ethical and professional obligations, regulatory obligations, public interest and good governance obligations during electoral processes and elections.
He said the public presentation and launch is scheduled for tomorrow in Lagos According to him, The chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu will be the special guest of honour and Chief Presenter, while Mr. Kunle Ajibade, Executive Editor of The News magazine, will be the reviewer at the event, which will be chaired by Senator Babafemi Ojudu.
He added that the list of special guests of honour and co-presenters include the Presidents of Nigeria Guild of Editors, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria.
Others are executives of media institutions and regulatory agencies, editors, media scholars and academics and leaders of media development groups.
The launch event is also expected to be graced by top government dignitaries including the Governors of Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti or their representatives, eminent lawyers, royal fathers, members of the Diplomatic Corps and a diversity of media, democracy and civil society actors.
Arogundade added that the book derives from his diverse experience as a print, broadcast and online reporter and editor, trainer of journalists, editor of media resource books, press freedom advocate and media development expert in Nigeria and West Africa.
MOST READ
PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account