Jumia Donates Academic Materials To Lagos School

10 hours ago

As part of activities earmarked to celebrate its 7th anniversary in Nigeria, leading online shopping destination, Jumia recently donated to Agidingbi Junior Grammar School, Ikeja hundreds of reading and writing materials approved by the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for junior secondary school curriculums.

The donation event was held at the company’s Ikeja warehouse, and in attendance to receive the materials were two teachers and about 20 student representatives from the school.

The company also organised a career talk for the student representatives on the opportunities within the e-commerce sector and what they can do to start and grow a career in the sector.

Mr. Olukayode Kolawole, Jumia Nigeria’s Public Relations and Communications Manager in his opening remarks said the gesture which aligns with the company’s education-focused corporate social responsibility project, was aimed at increasing access to quality educational materials and promoting good reading culture among secondary school students in Nigeria.

“Education is an integral part of our corporate social responsibility programmes at Jumia Nigeria. We remain focused on our mission to use technology to improve the quality of everyday lives in the country, and by extension Africa.

“Increasing access to quality educational materials for young secondary school students who are the leaders of tomorrow aligns with our mission. We continue to build the next future tech leaders, and at the heart of this endeavour lies the need to equip these future leaders with the right information and guidance on how to build a career in the fledgling Nigerian e-commerce industry,” he stated.

Mr. O.A. Ojo, the Principal of Agidingbi Junior Grammar School, commended Jumia for having a CSR project that’s focused on increasing access to quality education materials and for consolidating the state government’s effort in ensuring all public schools within the state are equipped with good reading and writing materials.

“This gesture will have a lasting impression on our current students and many more after them. Jumia’s name will remain indelible in our hearts and the hearts of our students. We thank the management of Jumia Nigeria for this thoughtful initiative,” he added.

 

