Lagos Community Where Residents Defecate In Sole Water Source

In this report, ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, who visited some communities in Lagos, Nigeria, where open defecation is prevalent, reports that the practice has become an acceptable norm to the people despite its health implications.

They have lived on water all their lives and that has become part of their culture. Defecating in water is the only option available to them, says Taiwo Shemede, the son of the Baale of Adogbo Village, Makoko Water Community in Yaba Local Government Area (LGA), Lagos state.

Few years ago, we used to have the mobile toilets, given to us by Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) used to come once in a week to pick-up our waste, but since we had issues with the Lagos state government in 2012, the government came and removed our mobile toilets and stopped LAWMA from coming to Makoko water community, says Shemede, while speaking with our correspondent who visited the community recently.

“Whether the government likes it or not, we must defecate; we resorted to practicing open defecation. We decided to build our toilets a bit far from our houses with wood, and then create an opening on the floor, to enable us defecate in the water,” Shemede added.

“Dirty nor dey kill African man,” says Abiodun Adebayo, who also lives in the community. “We swim in the water. That is the playing ground for our children that live in Makoko canal. Because water is part of our culture, our children only fall sick of typhoid and malaria during the dry season like November, December and January and the reason is not far fetched.

“Most of us rely on rain water for drinking and cooking, but during the dry season, majority of the over 200,000 people cannot afford to buy sachet water for cooking, drinking and bathing, so they would go some miles away from the canal to fetch water,” he added.

“I paddle my canoe to a place that is cleaner than where we live and fetch water that I use to cook for my family and bath my children. We don’t drink the water, we buy pure water from Makoko land for drinking. But not everyone can afford that as some of us still drink from the river, but go some miles from the canal to fetch the water,” says Iya Busola.

“We will be happy if government can give us the mobile toilet, it will help us reduce open defecation in this place, because some of us fetch water from the river for cooking, bathing and sometimes drinking, but I know the government won’t do it,” says Shemede.

Proving Shemede wrong, the Lagos state government, in an exclusive interview with our correspondent has assured residents living in Makoko community that an improved toilets will be provided for them.

The new Public Affairs Officer of the Ministry of Environment, Mr Kunle Adesina said the state government is trying to partner with corporate organizations in providing the mobile toilets for residents living in hard to reach communities within the state to reduce open defecation.

Adesina said, “It is in line with the state government policy of building more toilets for people living in hard to reach communities, motor parks and markets in Lagos state. If it is left for government to do it alone, a lot will be left undone, hence the reason the state government is partnering with corporate organizations.”

He said the federal government recently declared a state of emergency on open defecation and Lagos state government has keyed into that declaration. “We have a zero tolerance on open defecation. With the new government in place, the law of open defecation will be one of the integral policies put in place. We are planning on embarking on sensitization Programme to educate Lagosians on open defecation,” he added.

Feaces Infested Waters

Pointing at the pit toilet, Shemede said, “That is our toilet outside, we built it with wood and create an opening where we defecate and our faeces go directly into the river/lagoon. This water flows to where we go fishing which is our major occupation, so if some of us claim we are not using the water for cooking, drinking, what about the fish we catch from the river? they eat our faeces too and we in return eat the fish. May God help us.”

Yes! the same fish that is being harvested from the river, is being sold in the surrounding environments, that most Lagosians consume.

The story is no different in Irede and Igbologun communities in Lagos state. While residents of Irede community may have just one improved toilet that serve the over 50,000 people, there is no soakaway pit as the faeces is channeled to the river, the same river where they harvest fish and later sell in the surrounding markets and its environs. Meanwhile, residents of Igbologun community are still practicing open defecation as only few in the community that have pit toilets.

As at the time our correspondent visited Igbologun community, the Baale, Chief Amisu Gegeiyawo, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the community has so much challenges like lack of proper disposition of refuse, open defecation to lack of borehole water.

Gegeiyawo however pleased with government and well meaning Nigerians to come to their aids. He said, “There is need for more awareness to be created and more toilets to be built so as to reduce open defecation. I am sure my people are not aware of the danger of defecating in the river; the same river we used for fishing, cooking, bathing and our children also plays in it.”

Unlike the Makoko, Irede and Igbologun communities in Lagos state, that don’t have an improved toilet system, Idi- Osan Market in Egbere community, Ona-Ara LGA; Sango-ojurin market (the cleanest market in Ibadan) and Bodija market in Oyo state, have improved toilets, but there are still defaulters who claim they don’t have N50 to pay in order to use the toilets.

For instance, Mrs Bose Jimoh, 49 years old who has been selling garri and grinding cereals in Idi- Osan Market in Egbere community for 15 years said, the every day market, where food stuff, fresh from the farm are sold, has improved toilets, but no running water.

“During Alhaji Lamidi Ona-Olapo Adesina tenure, he built the old latrine with five holes/pits for both male and female while the new improved toilet was built during Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi tenure with water.

“During the time the water was running, the market committee put a law that we have to pay N20 for maintenance but when the borehole got bad, we still pay N20 to use the toilet, but then we have to go into the community to fetch water to flush the toilet or buy water from Aboki,” Mrs Jimoh added.

As for another woman who wants to be anonymous, she said fetching water from the community was a big challenge for her. “First of all, I have five grandchildren, plus me, making the total number of six. If we have to go to the toilet for once per day, I will be paying N120 per day. Even if I can afford that, fetching water from the community is cumbersome.

“So, some of us have resorted to open defecation. What we do is that we know when the environmental sanitation officers come to the market for inspection. During the time they don’t come, we defecate in our potty and when it is getting dark, we look for ways to throw it away,” she said.

That is just a taste of the iceberg. According to the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) specialist, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bioye Ogunjobi, at a media dialogue on Sanitation, Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign sponsored by European Union and UKaid in collaboration with UNICEF, in Oyo state, about 47 million Nigerians, representing 24.4 per cent of the population of Nigeria still practice open defecation and 32 million people in Nigeria are still using unimproved toilet. “Almost 80 million people need support of an improved latrine/toilet,” he added.

He said 10.3 per cent of people living in North West practice open defecation; 17.9 per cent of people living in South South practice open defecation; 21.8 per cent of people living in North East practice open defecation; 53.9 per cent living in North central practice open defecation; 22.4 per cent of people living in South East practice open defecation and 28.0 per cent of people living in South West practice open defecation.

While one out of four Nigerians practice open defecation, Ogunjobi said in the North Central, it is one out of two persons. He added that only 13 out of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria are certified open defecation free.

Are There Any Health Implications Of Consuming Food Infected With Faeces?

“Yes! There are health implications of eating and drinking contaminated food and water. That is where the issue of tape worm, diarrhoea come in. But if we can cook our food properly, it can help kill the bacteria and viruses.

“Nevertheless, even when we cook the food that have been contaminated with faeces, there are some viruses and bacteria that are heat resistant,” says a public health Nurse, Mrs Agnes Itua.

“These viruses/bacteria can cause harm to the body, leading to illnesses like diarrhoea and typhoid which often times are one of the leading causes of under five deaths in Nigeria,” she added.

The way forward, according to Itua is that we should avoid taking contaminated food and water. But how? She said, “Ensure we boil our drinking water before drinking and wash our food stuff especially our vegetables with salt and water and then cook properly.”

Creating awareness on the health implications of open defecation through health education, especially the areas where such practice are common, would go a long way, says Itua.

The implication of open defecation is that one out of four children under five years of age exhibit severe stunting, while one in 10 are wasted, due to frequent episodes of diarrhoea and other WASH related illnesses, says Ogunjobi.

The WASH specialist said about 1020 children die in Nigeria from diseases caused by poor sanitation, adding that if Nigeria must end open defecation by 2030, the country would need to add two million toilets per year between 2019 and 2025.

Roadmap To Ending Open Defecation By 2030

President Buhari In November 2018, declared a state of emergency in the WASH sector, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment for eliminating open defecation in the country. The president also launched a national campaign: “Clean Nigeria: Use The Toilet,” to jump-start the country’s journey towards becoming open defecation free by 2025.

According to the acting coordinator, clean Nigeria, use the toilet campaign, Mrs. Chizoma Opara, the federal government has put structures in place to achieve open defecation free by 2025, knowing the fact that Nigeria is second behind India, with the largest number of people practicing open defecation.

If India was able to move about 400 million people in 2018 from the 550 million people practicing open defecation, that is about 38 per cent of their population in 2014, we can achieve more, says Opara.

“Currently, the federal executive council has given an approval to operationalise the roadmap to ending open defecation by 2025 and we also have a clean nigeria, use the toilet campaign Secretariat which has been officially opened where we are working with developmental partners like the UNICEF.

“We have 13 LGAs that are open defecation free, so we want to move away from the pilot stage and begin to scale up. We have started creating more awareness and the federal government has started building public toilets to be handed over for proper management.

“We are also exploring the sanitation marketing whereby, individuals can build toilets and make money out of it. We have sanitation marketing in Jigawa, Katsina, Benue and Bauchi states that are being supported by UNICEF,” she added.

She however called on stakeholders to join hands with the federal government to achieve its goal to achieve the Universal Basic Sanitation and end open defecation by 2030. She said, “We must double our current efforts in order to end open defecation by 2030.