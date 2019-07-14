NEWS
Members Raise The Alarm Over Plans To Hijack C’ttees
Newly elected members of House of Representatives have raised the alarm over plans by returning members to sideline them and hijack the leadership of prime committees about to be constituted by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.
One of the new lawmakers, who disclosed this on condition of anonymity, advised the Speaker not to appoint a chairman of any prime committee from the states with principal officers in the house.
According to him, giving prime committees’ leadership to states with principal officers will amount to favouring some people over others.
The principal officers of 9th house include, Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker (Plateau); Alhassan Doguwa, Majority Leader (Kano); Peter Akpatson, Deputy Majority Leader (Edo); Tahir Munguno, Chief Whip (Borno) and Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia).
The lawmaker stressed that in the interest of justice and fair play; states with no principal officers should come first for consideration of prime committees of the house.
He added that, newly elected members were the ones who spearheaded the Gbajabiamila campaign and are more in number than the returning members who were mostly skeptical of the Speaker’s chances of winning and stayed afar or supported other candidates until the last hour.
“New members were majorly the first who accepted Femi Gbajabiamila’s candidature and nurtured it to victory when majority of the returning members, who are now being considered for prime committees were undermining the campaign or fence-sitting.“
“There are allegations that former Speaker Dogara’s men in the house, who chaired prime committees during 8th assembly, have contributed hundreds of millions of naira during the campaign in exchange of commitment for chairmanship of prime committees from the speaker.
“Unfortunately, these are people who fought Femi Gbajabiamila’s candidature and decided to join only at the 11th hour when it became evident he was winning,” he said.
He, therefore, called on the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to reflect and do the right thing as most of the newly elected members are expecting him to be just to them for their support during his campaigns.
