Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NANS Commends PMB For Approving N208bn For Tertiary Institutions

Published

7 hours ago

on

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving N208 billion 2019 TETFund intervention fund for public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The students’ body also set up a committee to investigate allegations of misappropriation of Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s intervention fund by some universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

NANS president, Comrade Danielson Akpan, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, said the students’ body do not want these funds to go the way others have been mismanaged, misappropriated or embezzled.

“We use this medium to sound a note of warning to our school administrators (managements of tertiary institutions) that NANS will no longer accept any form of mismanagement and underdevelopment in our tertiary institutions,” he said.

On setting up the committee, Akpan stated that the committee would visit the beneficiary institutions on verification of projects awarded by TETfund between 2009 till date in order to ascertain the existence or not of such projects and to also discover institutions that are in the habit of diverting TETfund interventions or executing substandard projects.

He added that this criminal diversion of funds has led to execution of

shoddy projects and in some cases outright abandonment, saying such

substandard and abandoned projects dot tertiary institutions across

the country.

The students’ body has also called on the federal government to

increase the Education Tax, payable by private companies in Nigeria,

from the current 2 per cent to 5 per cent.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS12 mins ago

PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
NEWS18 mins ago

OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities

Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Others26 mins ago

Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale

The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
NEWS38 mins ago

Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan

To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
NEWS51 mins ago

Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
FEATURES1 hour ago

As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: