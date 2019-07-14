NEWS
NANS Commends PMB For Approving N208bn For Tertiary Institutions
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving N208 billion 2019 TETFund intervention fund for public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
The students’ body also set up a committee to investigate allegations of misappropriation of Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s intervention fund by some universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.
NANS president, Comrade Danielson Akpan, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, said the students’ body do not want these funds to go the way others have been mismanaged, misappropriated or embezzled.
“We use this medium to sound a note of warning to our school administrators (managements of tertiary institutions) that NANS will no longer accept any form of mismanagement and underdevelopment in our tertiary institutions,” he said.
On setting up the committee, Akpan stated that the committee would visit the beneficiary institutions on verification of projects awarded by TETfund between 2009 till date in order to ascertain the existence or not of such projects and to also discover institutions that are in the habit of diverting TETfund interventions or executing substandard projects.
He added that this criminal diversion of funds has led to execution of
shoddy projects and in some cases outright abandonment, saying such
substandard and abandoned projects dot tertiary institutions across
the country.
The students’ body has also called on the federal government to
increase the Education Tax, payable by private companies in Nigeria,
from the current 2 per cent to 5 per cent.
