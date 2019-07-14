Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Naomi Campbell To Receive The 2019 Fashion Icon Award

Published

10 hours ago

on

The British Fashion Council has recently announced that Global Icon, supermodel entrepreneur, activist, blogger and Vogue UK Editor Naomi Campbell will be honoured with the prestigious Fashion Icon award. The award will be officially conveyed on the supermodel at The Fashion Awards 2019 set to take place on the 2nd of December. Naomi is to be recognised for her incredible contribution to the fashion industry and her impressive career, as well as her philanthropic work.

According to the supermodel “This is a very emotional award to me, I feel blessed and humble. I would say an icon is someone who has a special aura, but also a presence and wisdom. I have always strived to give people from all backgrounds, all colour and cultures, courage through my words and my actions.” Naomi Campbell joins the likes of Donatella Versace who was a recipient of the award in 2017 in receiving the much coveted award.

The supermodel was the first black British model on the cover of British Vogue in 1987, French Vogue in 1988 and American Vogue in 1989 but today, she has graced over 500 magazine covers over the course of her career. According to Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council chief executive, “Naomi has made an incredible contribution to the fashion industry throughout her career as a supermodel, as well as through her global philanthropist work with charities and incredible fundraising efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa. Naomi is an incredible ambassador for Africa, building bridges between nations and putting African designers at the forefront of the global fashion community through events such as ARISE Fashion Week in Lagos. She is an inspiration to many of us and has contributed through her career to change for the better.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS52 mins ago

Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
NEWS59 mins ago

PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
NEWS1 hour ago

BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
NEWS2 hours ago

Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open

As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
AFRICA9 hours ago

Youngest African Presidents

Ethiopian Prime Minister ,  Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years  old. Born  on August 15, 1976 in...
LABOUR MATTERS9 hours ago

Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede

Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
POLITICS10 hours ago

When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse

Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: