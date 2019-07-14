ENTERTAINMENT
Naomi Campbell To Receive The 2019 Fashion Icon Award
The British Fashion Council has recently announced that Global Icon, supermodel entrepreneur, activist, blogger and Vogue UK Editor Naomi Campbell will be honoured with the prestigious Fashion Icon award. The award will be officially conveyed on the supermodel at The Fashion Awards 2019 set to take place on the 2nd of December. Naomi is to be recognised for her incredible contribution to the fashion industry and her impressive career, as well as her philanthropic work.
According to the supermodel “This is a very emotional award to me, I feel blessed and humble. I would say an icon is someone who has a special aura, but also a presence and wisdom. I have always strived to give people from all backgrounds, all colour and cultures, courage through my words and my actions.” Naomi Campbell joins the likes of Donatella Versace who was a recipient of the award in 2017 in receiving the much coveted award.
The supermodel was the first black British model on the cover of British Vogue in 1987, French Vogue in 1988 and American Vogue in 1989 but today, she has graced over 500 magazine covers over the course of her career. According to Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council chief executive, “Naomi has made an incredible contribution to the fashion industry throughout her career as a supermodel, as well as through her global philanthropist work with charities and incredible fundraising efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa. Naomi is an incredible ambassador for Africa, building bridges between nations and putting African designers at the forefront of the global fashion community through events such as ARISE Fashion Week in Lagos. She is an inspiration to many of us and has contributed through her career to change for the better.”
MOST READ
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
Youngest African Presidents
Ethiopian Prime Minister , Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years old. Born on August 15, 1976 in...
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse
Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS9 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Urged To Consider Akpabio For Minister
-
WORLD22 hours ago
U.S. Govt Slams Facebook $5bn Fine Over Privacy Violations
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NIS Issues 22,650 Passports In Edo In 6 Months
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Chromosomal Abnormality: Every Pregnant Woman Needs NIFTY Pre-natal Testing – Dr Ajayi
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
AFRICA9 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents