Nigerians Must Rise Up Against Crisis Of Religion, Ethnicity – Bishop Fearon
Secretary general, Anglican Communion Worldwide and chairman Kaduna State Peace Commission, Most Rev. Josiah Idowu-Fearon has called on Nigerians to do all it takes to rise up against crisis on the basis of religion and ethnicity, stressing the need to be each other’s keeper.
This is just as he averred that there is too much hatred, anger and fear among citizens of Kaduna State due to ignorance fuelled by their segregation along religious and ethnic lines, which makes them disagree on common issues.
He therefore called for more opportunities for citizens of different ethnicity and religion to meet and discuss. He said though education is a powerful tool to change the world and a premise to progress, “but we also know that education is a lengthy and ongoing process. It does
not happen overnight. It requires commitment, investment, sustainability and cooperation.”
Bishop Idowu- Fearon made the call during the joint graduation ceremony for certificate and diploma graduands of Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian – Muslim Relations in Kaduna on Saturday.
Fearon said, “There is too much hatred in Kaduna State, we so hate each other. That is why we are not making too much progress.
“Ignorance and all that comes with it – anger, fear, hatred, and conflict – happens because we separate ourselves from those that we disagree with and from the ‘other’. We might do this out of concern for ourselves – that if we are seen to be speaking with someone who is the ‘other’ that it will damage our reputation with our own communities. But this also happens because of fear and sometimes hatred.
“These are things that we must also work against. And we must resist this temptation to separate ourselves from those who are different and with whom we disagree. We must engage in activities together. It is not enough to simply have knowledge and understanding in your head.
You must also practice what you learn. Religious leaders can set a good example in engaging in activities with leaders from the ‘other’ religion.
“These examples must be encouraged at all levels, from the top down to children in schools. There is much to do, and education alone cannot solve our problems. But where we see progress, we find encouragement.
We have made progress here in this Centre since it was founded 15 years ago. Many people have left this place transformed, committed to making progress and to being peace builders for our communities.”
Bishop Fearon who is the president and founder of the Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations also expressed hope and
prayed that in another 15 years, the work of places of education like this Centre are not unusual – that what is taught here is common in our schools, colleges and universities.
Earlier, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, in his remarks. said that even though the state has witnessed many crises due to differences there is a policy guideline in place on the interpretation of religion, adding that teaching and propagating the message through the right channel will reduce the challenges.
