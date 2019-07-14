NEWS
Nigeria’s Democracy Is A Political Entrepreneurship Vehicle – Ezekwesili
A former presidential candidate of Allied Party of Nigeria Congress, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said about 92 of the political parties in Nigeria only serve as entrepreneurship vehicles for political transactions as a result of the abdication of the Nigerian citizens for politics of self gratification.
Ezekwesili said this at the 11th Wole Soyinka Centre Media Lecture Series and 85th birthday anniversary celebration of Africa’s First Nobel Laureate in Literature, Wole Soyinka, with the theme, “Rethinking credible elections, accountable democracy and good governance in Nigeria,” held in Lagos.
She said the current state of democracy in the country is blemished because of its inability to deliver the desirable outcome for citizens, saying quality of life of Nigerian citizens must be improved.
Ezekwesili affirmed that citizens must be repositioned at the centre otherwise they will question the democracy practised in their country.
She pointed out that dishonourable individuals have been called honourables and as such the quality of political parties in the country must be looked at as the quality of political actors are critical.
According to her, “Looking at our economic growth, good governance is still a dream, citizens will soon ask democracy for who and for what?
“Politics has been left in the hands of inferiors; calling them excellency that they know is not excellent; distinguished when they are actually extinguished and honourable to one who is most dishonourable.
“Political parties are supposed to embody the spirit, the content, nuances, ethos, principles and the visions of governance.”
She called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call for proper conversation with different sections of this country for deep introspection on the nation’s democracy to ensure good governance adding that inclusivity, transparency, accountability and competitiveness are measurable features that will make a credible election.
