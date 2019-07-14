 NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase for appointing its members as his media aides.

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja and jointly signed by the Chairman of the Chapel, Philip Nyam and the Secretary, Jide Oyekunle, the body commended Gbajabiamila and Wase saying by these appointments, they have confirmed their confidence in Nigerian media.

The statement read: ” Your Excellency, you have broken the jinx that have existed over the years with the appointment of round pegs in round holes, which will continue to be a reference point in the annals of history. It gladdens our heart that you have taken professionalism and expertise in selecting your information managers.

” We commend you for appointing these highly proficient persons, Lanre Lasisi of Channels TV, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi of Daily Trust, Chief Press Secretary and Dele Anofi of The Nation Newspapers as Special Assistant (Print Media).

“We equally appreciate the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase for appointing Mohammed Umar Puma of Peoples Daily Newspapers as Chief Press Secretary”

” It is our hope that these highly cerebral and tested journalists imbued with experience will contribute immensely towards the achievement of your policy agenda of ” Nation Building; a Joint Task.

According to the Chapel, by choosing to appoint journalists who report from the House of Representatives as their aides, it is an indication that both presiding officers appreciate the media and the exploits of those they have chosen.

The Chapel noted that Gbajabiamila is the first speaker and in deed the first presiding officer ever in the history of the Nigerian parliament to appoint three journalists covering the same beat as his media aides at the same time.

“It is gratifying to note that the speaker respects professionalism. Instead of appointing nonprofessionals, the speaker has acknowledged the contributions of the journalists reporting the Parliament, and handed them the responsibility of managing his image. This is a master stroke and we believe with these appointments, the 9th House would have a seamless working relationship with the media”

” We congratulate Lanre Lasisi, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity; Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Chief Press Secretary and Dele Anofi, the Special Assistant (print media) and Mohammed Umar Puma, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker on their well deserved appointments.

“We urge you not to betray the confidence the speaker has in you, the House Press Corps and Nigerian journalism in general.

“We can attest to the fact that these three gentlemen are journalists of high standing; and we have no doubt that they will do the journalism profession proud and serve the nation with the best of their ability”, the statement stated.

” Mr. Speaker, the chapel will like to assure you that our members covering House of Representatives will continue to collaborate with the 9th National Assembly to ensuring strategic communication of your policies and programmes”, the group assured.