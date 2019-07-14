NEWS
PMB, Addo, Barrow For African Integrity Magazine Int’l Conference In Accra
President Muhammadu Buhari, his Ghana and Gambia counterparts President Nana Akufo Addo and President Adama Barrow respectively have been pencilled for Proven Integrity Communication Network, Publishers of African Integrity Magazine 16th Edition of African Leadership Development Conference scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana.
The programme which is slated for July, 2019 is expected to attract top government functionaries, Head of Government parastatals, envoys, business personalities, professionals, parliamentarians, eminent statesmen, religious leaders, traditional rulers, state governors among others.
The participants are also expected to rub minds together on Issues Affecting Political Developments in Africa.
Commenting, Prof. Thomas Eshett, Former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo State, Chairman and Conference/Award Organizing Committee African Integrity Magazine said the Topic of the Confab is “Evaluating the Role of International and Local Election Observers/Monitors in the Conduct of Free and Credible Elections in Africa for Sustenance of Democracy,” he said.
According to him, Keynote Speaker would be: Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana.
Eshett also said that African Integrity Magazine has set aside few deserving Africans and Organizations to be conferred with an Award for Dynamic Leadership, through their Courage in Character, Patriotism and Humanitarian Services.
