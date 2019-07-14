NEWS
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on July 15.
The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday noted that the event had been beautifully heralded with the launch of his memoir, “Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics.”
Buhari, therefore, felicitated with family, friends, professional colleagues and political associates of the elder statesman and loyal party stalwart.
He observed that as a loyal party member, Osoba had successfully translated words into action by fully participating in politics and governance, and leaving a legacy of serving as a governor of his state in two republics, 1992-1993 and 1999-2003.
The president commended Osoba’s unwavering commitment to building strong institutions that would encourage participatory democracy and development in the country.
He recalled that their many conversations with Osoba, including the visit to the State House last week, had always centered on Nigeria and her people, with wise and insightful counsels on engendering a better country.
According to him, as Osoba turns an octogenarian, his lofty contributions, with some already brilliantly captured in the memoir, will always be remembered.
The president affirmed that the real impact of his wealth of experience, selfless spirit and many sacrifices in leadership would transcend pages and continue to resonate in the many lives he had touched.
He prayed that the almighty God would grant the former governor ”longer life, good health and strength to continue serving the country he loves so much, and bless his family. “(NAN)
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
Youngest African Presidents
Ethiopian Prime Minister , Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years old. Born on August 15, 1976 in...
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse
Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
