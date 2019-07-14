Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Hails Thisday Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena At 60

Published

11 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media industry, particularly the ThisDay newspaper, Arise magazine and Arise TV family, in celebrating the chairman of Leaders & Company Ltd, Nduka Obaigbena, on his 60th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, congratulated the media entrepreneur for his visionary and adventurous leadership style of establishing trademark communication outfits that have remained outstanding in informing Nigerians about the world around them, and educating the world about Nigeria.

The president saluted Obaigbena’s courage in assembling a team of brilliant journalists and administrators who started ThisDay newspaper, and the groundbreaking strides they have made.

As a journalist, columnist, publisher, and president of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, President Buhari believes Obaigbena’s patriotism is exemplary, especially the maturity and balance the association has brought to traditional media at a time the social variant runs riot round the world.

Describing Obaigbena as an “ideas man,” the president felicitated with his family, friends and professional colleagues, wishing him longer life, good health and prosperity.

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS57 mins ago

Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
NEWS1 hour ago

PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
NEWS1 hour ago

BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
NEWS2 hours ago

Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open

As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
AFRICA9 hours ago

Youngest African Presidents

Ethiopian Prime Minister ,  Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years  old. Born  on August 15, 1976 in...
LABOUR MATTERS9 hours ago

Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede

Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
POLITICS10 hours ago

When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse

Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: