NEWS
PMB Hails Thisday Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena At 60
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media industry, particularly the ThisDay newspaper, Arise magazine and Arise TV family, in celebrating the chairman of Leaders & Company Ltd, Nduka Obaigbena, on his 60th birthday.
President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, congratulated the media entrepreneur for his visionary and adventurous leadership style of establishing trademark communication outfits that have remained outstanding in informing Nigerians about the world around them, and educating the world about Nigeria.
The president saluted Obaigbena’s courage in assembling a team of brilliant journalists and administrators who started ThisDay newspaper, and the groundbreaking strides they have made.
As a journalist, columnist, publisher, and president of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, President Buhari believes Obaigbena’s patriotism is exemplary, especially the maturity and balance the association has brought to traditional media at a time the social variant runs riot round the world.
Describing Obaigbena as an “ideas man,” the president felicitated with his family, friends and professional colleagues, wishing him longer life, good health and prosperity.
