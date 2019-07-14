BUSINESS
Sacked Ecobank Staff Protest Non-payment Of Entitlements
The retrenched staff of Ecobank have staged protest over the refusal of the management to pay them their entitlements.
Their demand followed the retrenchment of over 2000 workers by the management of Ecobank the retrenched worker’s in collaboration with Nigeria Labour Congress, National Union of Banks and Financial Institutions Employees, Trade Union Congress, Nigeria Union of Road Transport Worker’s(NURTW) demonstrated.
Speaking during the peaceful protest that took them to the bank’s headquarters in Lagos The Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State chapter Comrade Agnes Sessi said, “we are here to reach out and protest against the injustice act of Ecobank because if you are laying off workers you have to consult members of the Nigeria Labour Congress according to the law.
President of National Union of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, Comrade Anthony told LEADERSHIP that, “Ecobank wants to enslave workers who are our members, the era of enslaving people is gone and gone forever, they should have consulted the union and tell them the reason they want to lay off if the management deemed it fit, they should have sat down and negotiate. Ecobank wants to take laws into their hands.’’
He added that,’’ These workers are people who have worked for Ecobank, their rights must be given to them which is the main reason we are.’’
Speaking with Journalists on their ordeal one of the retrenched staff who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The present Managing Director of this bank, Patrick Akinwuntan retrenched us and paid us N120, 000 after serving for 20 years with this organization. With bitterness, annoyance and all humility, we the retrenched staff of Ecobank.’’
MOST READ
PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account