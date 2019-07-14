Connect with us
Samsung Debuts 2019 8k QLED TV Line In Nigeria

Samsung Electronics said its 2019 QLED TV line is now available at selected stores. As part of this special launch, those who purchase a 2019 QLED TV between July and August 2019 will receive a Samsung UHD or FHD TV for free.

Powered by Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor, the 2019 QLED TV line-up features more screen size options, stunning picture quality enhancements, dazzling colours from every angle, exciting new design elements and intuitive smart TV upgrades.

Chief marketing officer at Samsung Central Africa. Dudu Mokholo, “Our 2019 QLED line is designed for users who want the best combination of picture quality, smart TV capabilities and design, said, “This year’s line-up represents our largest screen size offering ever. It brings together innovative feature enhancements and exciting content and service partnerships to deliver a truly ground-breaking viewing experience and unprecedented value.”

The 2019 Q80 feature ‘Ultra Viewing Angle’ technology, which restructures the TV’s panels so the backlight passes through the panel with lights evenly onto the screen. Engineered to reduce glare and enhance colour, Ultra Viewing Angle provides a vibrant picture regardless of where you’re sitting.

In addition, Q80, and Q900 models offer Direct Full Array technology that uses a panel featuring concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs. These LEDs adjust automatically to display deeper blacks and purer whites, delivering stunning images with pristine contrast.

Q900 Series 8K TVs incorporate Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor 8K, which up-scales lower resolution content. Depending on the content, it can allow for playback close to crystal clear 8K resolution. This year’s models also utilise the Quantum Processor 8K that optimises audio and video to the specific content on the screen.

It can create an even more detailed sound experience by tailoring the audio settings to the specific layout of the room. Samsung’s new QLED 4K models also feature their own proprietary Quantum Processor 4K, which can use AI upscaling to deliver improved brightness, picture quality and sound optimised for each scene.

Samsung’s 2019 QLED range takes the user experience to the next level by offering iTunes Movies and TV Shows and Apple AirPlay 2 support. Support on 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will be made available via firmware update. In an industry first, a new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will debut on Samsung Smart TVs in more than 100 countries. AirPlay 2 support will be available soon on Samsung Smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide.

