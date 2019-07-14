Connect with us
Tree Planting Veritable Tool Against Global Warming – Sanwo-Olu

Published

7 hours ago

on

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday stressed the importance of tree planting in bringing about a healthy environment and protecting the general wellbeing of the citizenry, saying it remains a veritable tool to tackle the effect of climate change and global warming.

The governor spoke at the 2019 Tree Planting Sensitization Campaign organized by Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), held simultaneously in key locations across the State.

He described climate change as the most significant material risk to the future, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to combat it.

The Governor, who was represented by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu at the exercise held at Bisola Durosinmi-Etti, off Admiralty Way, Lekki, said it was no longer plausible to continue to pretend that we have a society at ease with itself, as climate change poses a most devastating threat to human survival.

Dwelling on the theme of this year’s tree-planting campaign – ‘Clean And Green Is Our Perfect Dream’, he said, “Let us be reminded that there is no short or long term benefit of cutting down trees. The notion that when a tree is cut down, five trees should be planted as a replacement is grossly inadequate. The truth is that, while tree replacement may perfectly rekindle our hope, they are not equal in biodiversity. Man-made forest does not compensate for the damage and degradation done to the ecosystem through land clearance, therefore, when the primary tropical forest is lost, they can never be recovered.

“For us as a government, we are aware that substantial progress has been made towards optimizing the economic values of green spaces globally. Developing new opportunities around green spaces to propel the green economy is cardinal to our developmental policy. Indeed, the green economy would provide another platform for our ambitious city to promote its green credentials, improve citizens’ health and sustain the environment.’’

The Governor said it was apt and in line with his THEMES agenda for the state especially in terms of ensuring a cleaner, greener, healthier and safer environment.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment, Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye said it was gratifying to note that since the birth of tree planting campaign in the state over a decade ago, the initiative was gradually addressing the growing apprehension on climate change by improving the biological uniqueness of the local ecosystem and upholding the social value in the communities across the state.

