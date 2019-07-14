Connect with us
WORLD

W/Africa: Leaders Push For Single Currency, ECO

Published

7 hours ago

on

West African leaders in Ivory Coast have agreed to roll out a single shared currency.

As many as 15 countries in West Africa have agreed to adopt a single currency, called ECO, next year. Experts are divided on the effect it would have on the region’s economy, especially in the eight member states that use the French-backed CFA franc.

