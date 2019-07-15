Connect with us
1,084 Kaduna Pilgrims Transported To Saudi Arabia

Published

59 mins ago

on

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has transported 1,084 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj in two flights.
The board’s spokesman, Yunusa Abdullahi, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Kaduna, said that the second flight,with 545 intending pilgrims, left Kaduna International Airport 5:05a.m on Monday.
He said that 683 males and  404 females were transported by the state official air carrier, Med view.
“All the intending pilgrims were directly flown to Prince Bin Abdul’aziz International airport, Madinah.
“The airlifting of Kaduna State pilgrims was inaugurated by the Gov. Nasir El- Rufa’i and his Deputy,
Dr. Hadiza Balarabe and other top government officials.
The Governor,he said, called on the intending pilgrims to focus on their spiritual obligations,  pray for the state and serve as good ambassadors of Nigeria in the Holy land.
The Overseer of the Board, Imam Hussaini Tshoho, said that no fewer than 3,500 intending pilgrims were expected to perform the pilgrimage,this year, from the state.
He said that the board had made all necessary  arrangements to ensure the security and comfort of the pilgrims.
