2023: Organisation Drums Support For Tinubu

An association for APC national leader, Ahmed BolaTinubu, to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023 has formed its caretaker committee in Kebbi State.

  This was made known to newsmen yesterday by the Kebbi State coordinator of the association, Alhaji Isah Assalafi.

Assalafi who was fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the presentation of letters of appointment to 11 caretaker committee members formed to oversee the activities of the association for a period of six months said members of the new movement were carefully selected across the state based on their ability to deliver politically.

  According to him ,youths in the 19 northern states under the auspices of “Arewa Next Step for Tinubu’ (ANEST)” have deemed it fit for the northern region to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC national leader in view of his total support for a northerner (Buhari) to become president of Nigeria for the second time .

He described Tinubu as a political icon in Nigeria who have excelled in all human endeavour and brought so much development to Nigeria’s democracy, hence the need for total support from the north.

  “ The purpose of creating this formidable organisation is based on political arithmetics.

  ‘’ What we can testify is that the north had finished its four years and is in its last second four years. This was possible by the effort of our great political leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“ We in the north,19 northern States have resolved after careful consultation that there is no any political figure in the southwest than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jagaba of Bargu,” he said.

  Assalafi explained that  there is no better time to start the movement for actualisation of Tinubu to become president than now “its better to start in earnest than to be late “ he said.

  Letters of appointments were issued to the 11-man caretaker committee.

