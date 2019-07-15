BUSINESS
AfDB Boss To Launch Foundation Against Hunger, Poverty
Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB), is to launch World Hunger Fighter’s Prize and Fellowship foundation with a view to ending global hunger.
A statement issued by the bank on Sunday in Abuja, said that the foundation would also work toward lifting millions of people in Africa out of poverty.
According to the statement, the World Hunger Fighter’s Prize Foundation in partnership with the World Food Prize Foundation, USA, is establishing the Borlaug-Adesina Fellowship.
It said that the fellowship programme would present opportunity to outstanding African youths between the ages of 21 and 30 years.
“The Borlaug-Adesina fellows will be selected and announced at the annual World Food Prize Dialogues in Iowa, USA.
“The fellows will be provided with opportunities to gain exposure and experience at International Agricultural Research centres in the world or at a select number of global food and agribusiness companies,” it stated.
The statement said that Adesina devoted his World Food Prize and SunHak Peace Prize monetary awards to endow and establish the World Hunger Fighters Foundation.
“Just like his mentor, Dr Norman Borlaug, Adesina has committed his life to ending global hunger and lifting millions of people out of poverty,” it said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adesina is the 2017 recipient of the World Food Prize; the 2019 SunHuk Peace Prize winner; and a 2007 YARA Prize Laureate.
