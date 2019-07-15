Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

AfDB Boss To Launch Foundation Against Hunger, Poverty

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB), is to launch World Hunger Fighter’s Prize and Fellowship foundation with a view to ending global hunger.

A statement issued by the bank on Sunday in Abuja, said that the foundation would also work toward lifting millions of people in Africa out of poverty.

According to the statement, the World Hunger Fighter’s Prize Foundation in partnership with the World Food Prize Foundation, USA, is establishing the Borlaug-Adesina Fellowship.

It said that the fellowship programme would present opportunity to outstanding African youths between the ages of 21 and 30 years.

“The Borlaug-Adesina fellows will be selected and announced at the annual World Food Prize Dialogues in Iowa, USA.

“The fellows will be provided with opportunities to gain exposure and experience at International Agricultural Research centres in the world or at a select number of global food and agribusiness companies,” it stated.

The statement said that Adesina devoted his World Food Prize and SunHak Peace Prize monetary awards to endow and establish the World Hunger Fighters Foundation.

“Just like his mentor, Dr Norman Borlaug, Adesina has committed his life to ending global hunger and lifting millions of people out of poverty,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adesina is the 2017 recipient of the World Food Prize; the 2019 SunHuk Peace Prize winner; and a 2007 YARA Prize Laureate.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS18 mins ago

Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel

…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
NEWS23 mins ago

TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness

With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
WORLD27 mins ago

China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative

The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
NEWS36 mins ago

We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss

The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
NEWS48 mins ago

Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
NEWS54 mins ago

Oil Prices Nudge Up On Chinese Economic Data

Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as Chinese industrial output and retail data topped expectations but gains were capped by...
COVER STORIES54 mins ago

Again, Obasanjo Writes PMB

Dear President and General Buhari,   OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT, GENERAL MUHAMMADU BUHARI   I am constrained to write to...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: